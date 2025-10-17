‘The Perfect Neighbour’ X review: Internet weighs in on the Ajike Owens story, says ‘it broke my heart’

The Geeta Gandbhir-directed documentary 'The Perfect Neighbour' arrived on Netflix on October 17 and the social media reviews are in. The documentary is about the killing of Ajike Owens, through various bodycam footages .

The film had a massive world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on January 2025.

‘The Perfect Neighbour’ X reviews Soon after the release of 'The Perfect Neighbour' on Netflix, watchers and viewers around the world started penning their thoughts on what transpired.

One user wrote, “Halfway through and I need a moment of pause. These babies being the police’s primary witnesses to their mother being shot and watching their reaction in real time is actually harrowing (sic).”

Another person commented, "#ThePerfectNeighbor broke my heart. 4 children have to grow up without their mother because an angry, old and racist white woman couldn’t handle kids playing (sic)."

A third person wrote, "I felt a pit in my stomach the entire time that I watched The Perfect Neighbor. I'm sure we will be talking about it for weeks to come as this season gets underway (sic)."

What happened to Ajike Owens? On 2 June 2023, in Ocala, Florida, 35-year-old Ajike “AJ” Shantrell Owens was fatally shot by her neighbour, 58-year-old Susan Lorincz. Owens had been knocking on Lorincz’s door following a series of altercations between Owens’s children and Lorincz in a nearby field. Lorincz discharged her firearm through the door, striking Owens.

Police were already en route to the residence in response to a reported “trespassing incident” when they received a subsequent emergency call regarding a shooting at the same location. Upon arrival, officers found Owens gravely injured and transported her to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

In August 2024, Lorincz was convicted of manslaughter, and in November 2024, she was sentenced to 25 years’ imprisonment.

FAQs Is 'The Perfect Neighbour' based on true events? Yes. It is a documentary based on the killing of Ajike Owens.

Who killed Ajike Owens? Ajike's 58-year-old neighbour Susan Lorincz shot her.

What punishment did Susan Lorincz receive? She was found guilty of manslaughter and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.