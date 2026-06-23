The Pitt actor Moshe Kasher reveals tonsil cancer diagnosis after major five-hour surgery - What we know

Comedian and actor Moshe Kasher has revealed he was diagnosed with Stage 1 HPV-related tonsil cancer after discovering a lump while filming, and recently underwent a major operation to remove the disease.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated23 Jun 2026, 09:46 PM IST
Comedian Moshe Kasher has diagnosed with tonsil cancer.
Comedian Moshe Kasher has diagnosed with tonsil cancer.

Comedian, writer and actor Moshe Kasher has revealed that he was diagnosed with Stage 1 tonsil cancer after discovering a lump while working on an upcoming film project, sharing details of what he described as a frightening and life-altering medical ordeal.

Kasher, known for his stand-up comedy work and his recent role in the medical drama The Pitt, disclosed the diagnosis in an Instagram post published on 21 June.

The 46-year-old said he first noticed a problem around three months ago while in Savannah, Georgia, producing The Comeback King, an upcoming project directed by filmmaker Judd Apatow and starring Glen Powell.

Also Read | Jeremy Clarkson reveals aggressive cancer diagnosis

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeEntertainmentThe Pitt actor Moshe Kasher reveals tonsil cancer diagnosis after major five-hour surgery - What we know
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.