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The Pitt actor Moshe Kasher reveals tonsil cancer diagnosis after major five-hour surgery - What we know

Comedian and actor Moshe Kasher has revealed he was diagnosed with Stage 1 HPV-related tonsil cancer after discovering a lump while filming, and recently underwent a major operation to remove the disease.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated23 Jun 2026, 09:46 PM IST
Comedian Moshe Kasher has diagnosed with tonsil cancer.
Comedian Moshe Kasher has diagnosed with tonsil cancer.
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Comedian, writer and actor Moshe Kasher has revealed that he was diagnosed with Stage 1 tonsil cancer after discovering a lump while working on an upcoming film project, sharing details of what he described as a frightening and life-altering medical ordeal.

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Kasher, known for his stand-up comedy work and his recent role in the medical drama The Pitt, disclosed the diagnosis in an Instagram post published on 21 June.

The 46-year-old said he first noticed a problem around three months ago while in Savannah, Georgia, producing The Comeback King, an upcoming project directed by filmmaker Judd Apatow and starring Glen Powell.

Also Read | Jeremy Clarkson reveals aggressive cancer diagnosis

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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