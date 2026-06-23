The Pitt actor Moshe Kasher reveals tonsil cancer diagnosis after major five-hour surgery - What we know

Comedian, writer and actor Moshe Kasher has revealed that he was diagnosed with Stage 1 tonsil cancer after discovering a lump while working on an upcoming film project, sharing details of what he described as a frightening and life-altering medical ordeal.
Kasher, known for his stand-up comedy work and his recent role in the medical drama The Pitt, disclosed the diagnosis in an Instagram post published on 21 June.
The 46-year-old said he first noticed a problem around three months ago while in Savannah, Georgia, producing The Comeback King, an upcoming project directed by filmmaker Judd Apatow and starring Glen Powell.