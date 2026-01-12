The Pitt and The Studio win top TV honors at Golden Globes

By Danielle Broadway

LOS ANGELES, Jan 11 (Reuters) - HBO Max’s “The Pitt,” a medical drama which puts a spotlight on America’s strained emergency rooms, won best drama series at the Golden Globes on Sunday, while “The Studio,” a Hollywood satire from Apple TV, earned the award for best comedy. "The Pitt" follows Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, played by Noah Wyle, who works at the often-daunting Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency room.

"We live in a very divided country in the world right now, but I think cinema brings us all together not only as an audience but as a community," said "The Pitt" creator, R. Scott Gemmill.

"What you do, the stories you tell, they make a difference," the "ER" writer added.

"The Pitt" also won the best actor award for Noah Wyle.

"What a truly humbling moment this is," Wyle said on stage during his acceptance speech.

"I was raised in a family that put a high priority on art and on curiosity," he added, noting that he has benefited from "incredible teachers" and advice from "good friends."

Wyle concluded his speech by thanking healthcare workers.

In addition to the best comedy award, Seth Rogen won best actor in a comedy for "The Studio."

Rogen joked about an episode of the satirical series that was set at the Golden Globes. “The only way I could win was to do a show where I got a fake one,” he said.

"The Studio" follows Hollywood executive Matt Remick, portrayed by Rogen, who must balance the corporate demands of the film industry and his desires for creative content.

Other noteworthy winners included "Adolescence," and Jean Smart for best female actor in a comedy for "Hacks."

"The White Lotus," which led with six TV nominations, came away empty handed.

In 2023, Eldridge Industries purchased the Golden Globe assets with Dick Clark Productions, and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association - which was criticized for a lack of diversity and ethical lapses in its stewardship of the awards - was shut down as a consequence.

Under the new ownership, the organization has expanded to 300 journalists from 75 countries and 60% racial and ethnic diversity. (Reporting by Danielle Broadway Editing by Nick Zieminski) Warner Bros Discovery Inc Apple Inc