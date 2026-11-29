AR Rahman says he waited eight months after Rockstar’s release to receive his fee. According to the composer, the producer disliked the music and held back his payment. Rahman kept paying the musicians and covering his own travel expenses during that period. He said he had kept director Imtiaz Ali in the dark about the delay.

The music the producer did not like ended up being a milestone in Hindi film music. The film was produced by Eros International and Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Limited.

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AR Rahman recalled the episode at the Dehradun Literature Festival, where he appeared alongside Ali. The two looked back on 15 years of working together. “The producer didn’t pay me for the whole Rockstar,” Rahman said. He recalled the producer saying, “I don't like the music.” Rahman said the payment had eventually arrived by cheque.

The 2011 film also started with a misunderstanding between the director and composer. Each initially thought the other had stopped responding. Ali waited to hear from Rahman and wondered whether the composer wanted the project.

Imtiaz Ali suspected Rahman was being “too polite to refuse”. Rahman said he had already worked on two songs and developed three ideas.

A visit to Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah cleared up the confusion. Ali’s team was scouting the shrine as a shooting location for Rockstar. A shrine attendant told Ali’s assistant director that Rahman was working on a related song.

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Ali took that as a sign Rahman was working on the film. He called the composer, and Rahman confirmed that he was already on board. When they spoke, Rahman told Ali that he had already made three songs.

Rahman also recalled a Rockstar song that found an audience despite their doubts. ‘Sheher Mein Hoon Main Tere’ was among their least favourite tracks. Yet, Rahman said it had stayed at number one in the UAE for about four months.

After Rockstar, Rahman contacted Imtiaz Ali on Skype to ask about his next film. Ali told him Highway had room for just one song. Rahman asked what the story was about.

Eventually, the soundtrack of the 2014 film grew to 14 tracks. Ali said Highway had ended up with more songs than Rockstar.

Rahman and Ali later worked together on Tamasha and Amar Singh Chamkila. Their latest collaboration was Main Vaapas Aaunga. Rahman described Ratnam as a mentor and said he continues to work with him. He said he would prefer to focus on fulfilling collaborations like his work with Ali.

Mani Ratnam’s Bombay Rahman recalled a similar change while working with Mani Ratnam on Bombay. The maverick director initially planned to shoot it as a 20-day documentary, without songs.