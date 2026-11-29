AR Rahman says he waited eight months after Rockstar’s release to receive his fee. According to the composer, the producer disliked the music and held back his payment. Rahman kept paying the musicians and covering his own travel expenses during that period. He said he had kept director Imtiaz Ali in the dark about the delay.

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The music the producer did not like ended up being a milestone in Hindi film music. The film was produced by Eros International and Shree Ashtavinayak Cine Vision Limited.

Also Read | AR Rahman releases teaser of Asha Bhosle tribute song

AR Rahman recalled the episode at the Dehradun Literature Festival, where he appeared alongside Ali. The two looked back on 15 years of working together. “The producer didn’t pay me for the whole Rockstar,” Rahman said. He recalled the producer saying, “I don't like the music.” Rahman said the payment had eventually arrived by cheque.

The 2011 film also started with a misunderstanding between the director and composer. Each initially thought the other had stopped responding. Ali waited to hear from Rahman and wondered whether the composer wanted the project.

Imtiaz Ali suspected Rahman was being “too polite to refuse”. Rahman said he had already worked on two songs and developed three ideas.

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A visit to Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah cleared up the confusion. Ali’s team was scouting the shrine as a shooting location for Rockstar. A shrine attendant told Ali’s assistant director that Rahman was working on a related song.

Also Read | AR Rahman leads musical tribute at Attari Border ceremony

Ali took that as a sign Rahman was working on the film. He called the composer, and Rahman confirmed that he was already on board. When they spoke, Rahman told Ali that he had already made three songs.

Rahman also recalled a Rockstar song that found an audience despite their doubts. ‘Sheher Mein Hoon Main Tere’ was among their least favourite tracks. Yet, Rahman said it had stayed at number one in the UAE for about four months.

After Rockstar, Rahman contacted Imtiaz Ali on Skype to ask about his next film. Ali told him Highway had room for just one song. Rahman asked what the story was about.

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Eventually, the soundtrack of the 2014 film grew to 14 tracks. Ali said Highway had ended up with more songs than Rockstar.

Rahman and Ali later worked together on Tamasha and Amar Singh Chamkila. Their latest collaboration was Main Vaapas Aaunga. Rahman described Ratnam as a mentor and said he continues to work with him. He said he would prefer to focus on fulfilling collaborations like his work with Ali.

Mani Ratnam’s Bombay Rahman recalled a similar change while working with Mani Ratnam on Bombay. The maverick director initially planned to shoot it as a 20-day documentary, without songs.

The 1995 film eventually featured five songs. The entire album developed a cult following, just like Rockstar and won numerous awards.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.