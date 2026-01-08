The Raja Saab advance booking: Prabhas' movie eyes ₹7+ crore on opening day; ticket prices hiked in Andhra

The Raja Saab advance booking: The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy starring Prabhas, is all set for a ₹7+ crore opening on Thursday, January 9. The movie reportedly has a massive budget of ₹400 crore.

Portraying Prabhas in dual role, the Telugu-language romantic horror comedy will release in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

The movie stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar in lead roles. Sanjay Dutt is also playing an important part. As per reports, seasoned Bollywood actors Boman Irani and Suniel Shetty will also be a part of the project.

The Raja Saab: Advance booking According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab has already sold 94,735 tickets for its day 1 via advance booking. The original version of the movie, in Telugu, is leading the charge, selling 62,230 tickets for 980 shows, at an average ticket price of ₹220.

The Hindi version of the movie also received a decent pre-release ticket sale of 32,431 for 1669 shows. The Raja Saab's Tamil version has sold just 121 tickets so far for 12 shows.

The Raja Saab: Gross earnings from advance bookings The Raja Saab grossed a total of ₹2.55 crore from advance sales, of which its Telugu version contributed more than ₹1.72 crore.

Considering blocked seats, The Raja Saab is eyeing an opening-day with ₹7.66 crore.

The Raja Saab: Market share Going by the trends, The Raja Saab, all versions, is leading with strong traction in the southern markets. For advance bookings, Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the biggest contributor so far, grossing ₹1.35 crore (including block seats) and 22% real occupancy across 521 shows.

Tamil Nadu and Odisha follow closely, raking in ₹9.56 lakh and ₹7.19 lakh respectively, with predictions of 11% occupancy. Karnataka grosses ₹1.29 crore, with real occupancy of 7% in 306 shows.

Andhra government approves ticket price hike The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday gave a nod to a ticket price hike for the Prabhas-starrer, allowing increased pricing for paid premieres as well as regular shows of The Raja Saab across the state.

According to a Hindustan Times report, ticket prices have been capped at ₹1000 for the movie's paid premiere shows from Thursday. For the regular shows, which will begin on January 9, the ticket prices have been increased by ₹150, making the cost per seat to ₹297, in single-screen theatres.

For Andhra Pradesh multiplexes, tickets have seen a hike of ₹200, with prices now set at ₹377 per seat for the first ten days of The Raja Saab's run.