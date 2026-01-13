The Raja Saab beats Saiyaara in 4-day collection: Check Prabhas’ movie vs Top 5 highest-grossing movies in 2025

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab opened with a strong start at the Indian box office. But, it showed a sharp decline after the first day.
The film earned ₹9.15 crore from paid previews on Thursday (Day 0). On its official opening day, Friday, it collected a solid ₹53.75 crore net.
Telugu markets dominated the numbers with ₹47 crore while Hindi contributed ₹6 crore.
Box office collections dropped steeply over the weekend. On Saturday, Day 2 earnings fell by over 51% to ₹26 crore. Sunday saw another decline, with the film collecting ₹19.1 crore.
The biggest fall came on Monday. Day 4 box office collections stood at just ₹6.6 crore, marking a sharp 65% drop from Sunday.
After four days, The Raja Saab’s total India net collection stands at ₹114.6 crore. Telugu versions account for the bulk with ₹95.73 crore, followed by Hindi at ₹17.5 crore. Now, let’s compare it with the Top 5 highest-grossing Indian movies in 2025.
At the top of the list is Dhurandhar, a Hindi film that has crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide. This places Aditya Dhar’s movie among the highest-earning Indian films ever.
In second place is Kantara Chapter 1, which collected around ₹852 crore globally. The Kannada film performed exceptionally well, driven by strong word of mouth and cultural connect.
Hindi historical drama Chhaava follows with ₹808 crore. Saiyaara earned ₹570 crore while Superstar Rajinikanth’s Coolie rounded off the Top 5 with ₹518 crore.
Coolie opened on Thursday with an impressive ₹65 crore net. Tamil Nadu led the charge with ₹44.5 crore, followed by Telugu markets at ₹15.5 crore. Hindi and Kannada versions added smaller but useful contributions.
On Friday, collections dropped by nearly 16% to ₹54.75 crore. Tamil collections reduced to ₹34.5 crore while Hindi saw a slight rise to ₹6.25 crore.
Saturday witnessed a sharper fall. Day 3 earnings stood at ₹39.5 crore, a decline of almost 28%. Sunday collections totalled ₹35.25 crore. After four days, Coolie collected around ₹194.5 crore net in India.
Saiyaara opened on Friday with a decent ₹21.5 crore net. Audience turnout improved significantly on Saturday, with collections rising to ₹26 crore, marking a growth of nearly 21%.
Sunday turned out to be the best day of the opening run. Box office collections surged to ₹35.75 crore, a sharp rise of over 37% compared to Saturday.
As expected, Monday saw a drop. Day 4 collections fell to ₹24 crore. After four days, Saiyaara collected around ₹107.25 crore net in India.
Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, opened well on Friday with a net collection of ₹31 crore. On Saturday, collections improved to ₹37 crore.
Sunday proved to be the biggest day of the opening run. The film earned ₹48.5 crore. Monday saw a significant drop. Day 4 collections fell to ₹24 crore, a decline of around 50% compared to Sunday. After four days, Chhaava collected ₹140.5 crore net in India.
Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, also known as Kantara 2, opened with an impressive ₹61.85 crore on Thursday. Friday saw a drop, with collections falling to ₹45.4 crore.
The momentum returned on Saturday. Day 3 collections rose to ₹55 crore. Sunday turned out to be the best day of the opening weekend. The film earned ₹63 crore.
In its first four days, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 collected around ₹225.25 crore net in India.
Dhurandhar, starring Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh among others, opened on Friday with ₹28 crore. Collections improved on Saturday, rising to ₹32 crore.
Sunday turned out to be the biggest day with ₹43 crore. Monday saw earnings of ₹23.25 crore. In its first four days, Dhurandhar collected around ₹126.25 crore net in India.
