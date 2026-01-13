Subscribe

The Raja Saab beats Saiyaara in 4-day collection: Check Prabhas’ movie vs Top 5 highest-grossing movies in 2025

Prabhas' The Raja Saab had a strong opening at the Indian box office, earning 53.75 crore on its first day. However, collections plummeted over the weekend.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated13 Jan 2026, 01:54 PM IST
Advertisement
The Raja Saab beats Saiyaara in 4-day collection: Check Prabhas’ movie vs Top 5 highest-grossing movies in 2025
The Raja Saab beats Saiyaara in 4-day collection: Check Prabhas’ movie vs Top 5 highest-grossing movies in 2025(Screengrabs from YouTube/T-Series/YRF)
AI Quick Read

Prabhas’ The Raja Saab opened with a strong start at the Indian box office. But, it showed a sharp decline after the first day.

The film earned 9.15 crore from paid previews on Thursday (Day 0). On its official opening day, Friday, it collected a solid 53.75 crore net.

Telugu markets dominated the numbers with 47 crore while Hindi contributed 6 crore.

Also Read | The Raja Saab worldwide box office: Prabhas' film lags behind Adipurush

Box office collections dropped steeply over the weekend. On Saturday, Day 2 earnings fell by over 51% to 26 crore. Sunday saw another decline, with the film collecting 19.1 crore.

Advertisement

The biggest fall came on Monday. Day 4 box office collections stood at just 6.6 crore, marking a sharp 65% drop from Sunday.

After four days, The Raja Saab’s total India net collection stands at 114.6 crore. Telugu versions account for the bulk with 95.73 crore, followed by Hindi at 17.5 crore. Now, let’s compare it with the Top 5 highest-grossing Indian movies in 2025.

At the top of the list is Dhurandhar, a Hindi film that has crossed the 1,000 crore mark worldwide. This places Aditya Dhar’s movie among the highest-earning Indian films ever.

Also Read | Parasakthi box office day 3: Sivakarthikeyan film outshines The Raja Saab in TN

In second place is Kantara Chapter 1, which collected around 852 crore globally. The Kannada film performed exceptionally well, driven by strong word of mouth and cultural connect.

Advertisement

Hindi historical drama Chhaava follows with 808 crore. Saiyaara earned 570 crore while Superstar Rajinikanth’s Coolie rounded off the Top 5 with 518 crore.

Coolie box office collection in 4 days

Coolie opened on Thursday with an impressive 65 crore net. Tamil Nadu led the charge with 44.5 crore, followed by Telugu markets at 15.5 crore. Hindi and Kannada versions added smaller but useful contributions.

On Friday, collections dropped by nearly 16% to 54.75 crore. Tamil collections reduced to 34.5 crore while Hindi saw a slight rise to 6.25 crore.

Advertisement

Saturday witnessed a sharper fall. Day 3 earnings stood at 39.5 crore, a decline of almost 28%. Sunday collections totalled 35.25 crore. After four days, Coolie collected around 194.5 crore net in India.

Saiyaara box office collection in 4 days

Saiyaara opened on Friday with a decent 21.5 crore net. Audience turnout improved significantly on Saturday, with collections rising to 26 crore, marking a growth of nearly 21%.

Sunday turned out to be the best day of the opening run. Box office collections surged to 35.75 crore, a sharp rise of over 37% compared to Saturday.

As expected, Monday saw a drop. Day 4 collections fell to 24 crore. After four days, Saiyaara collected around 107.25 crore net in India.

Advertisement

Chhaava box office collection in 4 days

Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, opened well on Friday with a net collection of 31 crore. On Saturday, collections improved to 37 crore.

Sunday proved to be the biggest day of the opening run. The film earned 48.5 crore. Monday saw a significant drop. Day 4 collections fell to 24 crore, a decline of around 50% compared to Sunday. After four days, Chhaava collected 140.5 crore net in India.

Kantara 2 box office collection in 4 days

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, also known as Kantara 2, opened with an impressive 61.85 crore on Thursday. Friday saw a drop, with collections falling to 45.4 crore.

Advertisement
Also Read | Dhurandhar Box Office Day 39: Ranveer film pulls bigger crowd than The Raja Saab

The momentum returned on Saturday. Day 3 collections rose to 55 crore. Sunday turned out to be the best day of the opening weekend. The film earned 63 crore.

In its first four days, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 collected around 225.25 crore net in India.

Dhurandhar box office collection in 4 days

Dhurandhar, starring Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh among others, opened on Friday with 28 crore. Collections improved on Saturday, rising to 32 crore.

Sunday turned out to be the biggest day with 43 crore. Monday saw earnings of 23.25 crore. In its first four days, Dhurandhar collected around 126.25 crore net in India.

Advertisement
 
 
Entertainment
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentThe Raja Saab beats Saiyaara in 4-day collection: Check Prabhas’ movie vs Top 5 highest-grossing movies in 2025
Read Next Story