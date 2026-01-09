The Raja Saab box office collection day 1: Prabhas' horror-comedy debuts with mixed reviews, mints this amount

The Raja Saab box office collection day 1: Actor Prabhas' new release, The Raja Saab, released on Friday. Avoiding a clash with other big releases like Vijay's Jana Nayagan and Sivakarthikeyan's Parasakthi, the film gained mixed reviews from the audience. However, considering the buzz around the film, the Prabhas-starrer has done lower-than-expected business so far.

The Raja Saab box office collection day 1 According to the early estimates of the industry tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab minted ₹6.95 crore net from the morning shows of day 1.

More details about the shows and occupancy are awaited.

Several videos and pictures from the early morning shows of The Raja Saab have surfaced online. Fans were seen celebrating the film's release. However, reportedly, chaos erupted during several screenings in Hyderabad, causing the cancellation of the show.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, angry fans forced their way into theatres during a press screening. It is said that others were spotted crowding around the entry gates. Many also expressed anger over delays in the film shows.

The Raja Saab is a horror comedy which marks Prabhas' return to the big screen.

Watch The Raja Saab trailer:

The film was recently compared with Akshay Kumar's Bhool Bhulaiyaa over its trailer.

Reacting to the speculation, The Raja Saab’s producer, T. G. Vishwa Prasad told Pinkvilla that the Prabhas-starrer comes with a different backstory.

He said, “We had to design a fantasy keeping India’s biggest star in mind. So, it is significantly different in terms of visual elements as well as the background story.”

The Raja Saab also features Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab.

Nidhhi Agerwal on working with Prabhas Talking about working with Prabhas, Nidhhi Agerwal told OTT play, “I feel lucky to have acted with a star like Prabhas. I have worked with Pawan Kalyan earlier and now with Prabhas, and both are on another level. They are extremely humble, and Prabhas, in particular, is a darling, as everyone calls him. He is caring, never shows a star attitude, and is playing a fun role after a very long time. His fans will go berserk seeing him in such a humorous role. Not to forget his second avatar in the film, which has been kept a secret.”