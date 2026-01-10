The Raja Saab box office collection day 1: Prabhas' film opens big, beats Dhurandhar

The Raja Saab box office collection day 1: Actor Prabhas' much-awaited horror comedy, The Raja Saab, completed its first day run at the box office. Despite opening to mixed reviews, the film has now surpassed the first day earnings of blockbuster Dhurandhar ( ₹28 crore).

The Raja Saab box office collection day 1 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab raked in ₹45 crore net on day 1. Considering the paid previews, the film's total earnings stand at ₹54.15 crore net so far.

The Raja Saab occupancy and shows in Telugu The Raja Saab witnessed a strong response on day 1 in the Telugu-speaking belt, recording an overall occupancy of 57.16% on Friday. The film remained stable through the day, with morning shows at 50.92% and afternoon at 50.82%, before witnessing a rise in the second half. Evening shows climbed to 57.70%, while night shows peaked at 69.20%.

In terms of show count, Bengaluru (980 shows) and Hyderabad (976 shows) led the chart with the highest number of screenings for The Raja Saab. It was followed by Vizag (339 shows) and Vijayawada (249 shows). Hyderabad recorded 76% overall occupancy, while Vizag emerged as one of the strongest performers with 82% occupancy with fewer shows.

The Raja Saab among Tamil audience The Raja Saab witnessed a modest performance in the Tamil market with overall 22.61% occupancy on its release day. The film opened with 19.25% in morning shows, followed by 20.54% in the afternoon and 22.79% in the evening shows, before peaking at 27.87% in the night.

Chennai served as the biggest market for the Tamil version of the film with 196 shows. Smaller places like Trichy (31.25%), Vellore (30.50%), and Pondicherry (29.25%) recorded some of the highest occupancies despite limited shows. Coimbatore recorded 20.50% occupancy across 61 shows, while cities such as Madurai, Salem, Kochi, and Trivandrum remained below the 20% mark. Bengaluru, with just 8% overall occupancy, saw the weakest response among the Tamil audience.

The Raja Saab in Hindi Comparatively, The Raja Saab had a slower start in the Hindi belt on day 1 with an overall occupancy of about 15.63%. The film opened with morning shows at 7.47%, but collections gradually improved. Afternoon shows rose to 15.46%, followed by 18.26% occupancy in the evening and night shows at 21.34%.

Delhi NCR region led with the highest number of screenings for The Raja Saab at 789 shows, followed by Mumbai (582 shows) and Ahmedabad (442 shows). Bengaluru recorded the strongest occupancy at 22%, owing to limited Hindi shows. On the lower end, Kolkata (11%), Ahmedabad (13.5%), and Surat (10.5%) reflected muted interest for the Prabhas-starrer.

The Raja Saab becomes Prabhas' lowest opener after covid? The Raja Saab opening collection is weaker than previous releases of Prabhas, including Salaar ( ₹90 crore), Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹95 crore) and Adipurush ( ₹86 crore).

