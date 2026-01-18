The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 10: Prabhas' film slows further as collections and theatre occupancy decline

'The Raja Saab' was one of the most anticipated Telugu films of early 2026. Directed by Maruthi and starring Prabhas in the lead, the movie was released worldwide on 9 January 2026, a date chosen to coincide with the festive season of Sankranti.

'The Raja Saab' Domestic Box Office Day 10 From a commercial standpoint, 'The Raja Saab' opened with strong box office interest, reportedly grossing over ₹100 crore worldwide on its opening day — a rare achievement for an Indian film in the horror-comedy genre. That initial earning placed it among the top opening day figures for Telugu cinema, and marked the sixth time a Prabhas film had crossed the ₹100 crore mark on its first day globally.

However, the film’s box office trajectory changed quickly after the opening weekend. While initial reports suggested the film could approach the ₹200 crore mark within its first week, actual data showed a tapering in daily earnings after strong early figures.

By the end of the first week, the collection stood at around ₹130.25 crore across languages, with most revenue coming from the core Telugu markets. This figure itself represented a slowdown compared with the expectations set by the film’s scale and star power. Day 8, the second Friday, earned approximately ₹3.5 crore; Day 9, the second Saturday, brought in ₹3 crore; and by Day 10, the second Sunday, the film managed ₹1.51 crore.

Taken together, the total box office up to Day 10 was around ₹138.26 crore. These numbers showed a clear downward trend in footfall as the second week progressed. Day 8 and Day 9 figures reflect notable declines compared with the previous week, according to Sacnilk.

'The Raja Saab' Worldwide Collection Global figures tracked on Day 8 suggested that, including overseas markets, the film’s worldwide gross stood near ₹188.75 crore, of which roughly ₹155.55 crore came from India and about ₹33.2 crore from overseas territories.

Despite these numbers, the film’s momentum slowed in its second weekend, with Day 9 earning only ₹3 crore and Day 10 adding another ₹1.51 crore, bringing the cumulative total reported by industry trackers to around ₹138 crore by the end of the tenth day at the box office.

Occupancy figures For The Film So Far Occupancy figures in theatres on Day 10 further illustrate the film’s diminishing draw. In the Telugu (2D) version, morning shows were about 20.03 per cent occupied, and afternoon shows reached 34.72 per cent. There were no reported evening or night shows filled to significant capacity. Similarly, the Hindi (2D) version recorded much lower occupancy — 5.53 per cent in the morning and around 13.95 per cent in the afternoon, with no evening or night occupancy.

Critical and audience reactions were generally mixed to negative. Review aggregators and critics commented that while the film had high production values and some interesting visual effects, weak writing and inconsistent narrative structure held it back. Many reviewers felt the long runtime and clumsy blending of horror and comedy diluted the impact of key moments.

In overseas markets such as North America, 'The Raja Saab' faced additional challenges. Despite high expectations — including a reported break-even target that was not being met — the film lagged behind other Indian releases during the same period.

This underperformance overseas added pressure on distributors who had paid premium prices for theatrical rights.

More About The Film The film was marketed as a fantasy horror comedy with a pan-India reach, presented in multiple languages including Telugu and Hindi. It also featured actors such as Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (in her Telugu debut) and several others in supporting roles.

The story in 'The Raja Saab' centres on an ordinary young man who embarks on a strange and spooky journey after encountering mysterious events linked to his missing grandfather. The narrative combines elements of horror with comedy, romance and fantasy, though many critics found it uneven and lacking in strong storytelling.