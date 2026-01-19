The Raja Saab box office collection day 10: Prabhas' horror-comedy continues to slide, still far from ₹150 crore mark

The Raja Saab box office collection day 10: Pan-India star Prabhas returned to Telugu films in his ‘vintage’ avatar with The Raja Saab. Although the multi-starrer started off on a promising note, it is now struggling to cross the ₹150 crore mark at the box office. Directed by Maruthi, the film starring Prabhas in the lead, was released on 9 January.

The Raja Saab box office collection day 10 The Raja Saab crossed the ₹100 crore worldwide mark on Day 1 despite opening to mixed reviews. However, the film witnessed a steady dip in collections in the days that followed.

According to the latest update by the industry tracker, The Raja Saab raked in ₹2.50 crore net domestically on day 10. It is the new lowest single-day earning of the film.

The Raja Saab box office collection day wise The Raja Saab witnessed a steady drop in collections after its strong opening of ₹53.75 crore net, excluding the paid previews. Following Day 1, the numbers dropped sharply over the first weekend, with Saturday collecting ₹26 crore and Sunday collecting ₹19.1 crore. The trend continued during the weekdays as Monday alone witnessed a steep fall of ₹6.6. Although The Raja Saab midweek had some stabilisation, the film did not go back to double-digit earnings like before. As a result of the continuous downward trend, The Raja Saab is yet to hit the ₹150 crore mark in India.

Check day-wise India net earnings of The Raja Saab:

Paid previews (Thursday): ₹9.15 crore

Day 1 (Friday): ₹53.75 crore

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹26.00 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹19.10 crore

Day 4 (Monday): ₹6.60 crore

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹4.80 crore

Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹5.35 crore

Day 7 (Thursday): ₹5.50 crore

Day 8 (Friday): ₹3.50 crore

Day 9 (Saturday): ₹3.00 crore

Day 10 (Sunday): ₹2.50 crore

The total business made by the Prabhas-starrer is ₹139.25 crore net in India on day 10.

The Raja Saab also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan.

The film revolves around an ordinary man who embarks on a strange and spooky journey to find his missing grandfather.

Occupancy rates in theatres Occupancy rates on Day 10 continued to underline The Raja Saab’s waning theatrical pull. In the Telugu (2D) version, the film opened to 20.03% occupancy in morning shows, before an uptick in the afternoon at 34.72%. The momentum remained with the evening shows at 35.33%, but dipped again at night, closing at 23.41%. Overall, the film registered an average occupancy of 28.37% on Sunday among the Telugu audience.

The Hindi (2D) version fared weaker than the Telugu one with an overall occupancy of just 11.29%. Morning shows were at 5.53%, the afternoon shows were at 13.95%, and the evening shows were at 13.99%. The occupancy was at 11.67% in night shows, indicating a muted interest across Hindi markets.

Show count in regions In domestic circuits, The Raja Saab is relying heavily on select regions for its theatrical footprint. In the Telugu (2D) market, Hyderabad emerged as the key hub with the highest show count at 164, followed by Bengaluru (60 shows) and Vizag–Visakhapatnam (59 shows).

In the Hindi (2D) belt, Ahmedabad (143 shows) and the Delhi NCR region with 133 shows accounted for the most screenings, alongside Surat (108 shows) and Mumbai (56 shows).