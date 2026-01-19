The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas film struggles to hold momentum in second week

The Raja Saab, the highly anticipated fantasy-horror comedy starring Prabhas, has posted a modest box office performance through its second weekend and into Day 11 of release.

The Raja Saab Box Office Day 11 According to the latest trade estimates, the film collected ₹0.89 crore on its second Monday, adding to a cumulative total of ₹140.24 crore in India so far.

The weekend exhibited lower than expected growth, with around ₹3 crore on the second Saturday and ₹2.6 crore on the second Sunday before the sharp drop on Monday.

The film had opened strongly during the Sankranti festival period, a peak exhibition window for Telugu cinema, and briefly looked set to dominate collections. However, box office momentum slowed quickly after the initial weekend, and the film has struggled to hold screens and maintain audience interest.

Trade analysts have noted that The Raja Saab is now finding it difficult to cross the ₹200 crore worldwide mark, a milestone many had expected it to surpass by this stage.

The movie had achieved a notable milestone early in its run by crossing the ₹100 crore threshold at the Indian box office within the first few days of release, thanks largely to Prabhas’s pan-India appeal and a wide multilingual launch in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam markets. However, occupancy rates have fallen sharply in subsequent days, especially outside the core Telugu states, where other post-Sankranti releases are performing well.

Critical Reception Of The Film Critics and audiences offered mixed to negative reviews from the outset, with many pointing to a lack of cohesive storytelling and uneven execution between the horror and comedy elements of the film. Review outlets noted that the screenplay failed to engage viewers consistently, and this weak word-of-mouth has contributed to the downturn in footfall.

Industry tracking sites show that while the Telugu rendition of the film continued to draw comparatively stronger attendance, the Hindi and other language versions registered significantly lower occupancy and revenues. This uneven performance has meant that The Raja Saab is reliant on performance in specific regions rather than enjoying broad, pan-India traction.

More About the Film The cast features a high-profile ensemble including Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab, under the direction of Maruthi.

The plot revolves around a man’s quest to find his missing grandfather, leading him into a blend of family drama, supernatural humour and local mythic elements. Despite the intriguing premise, critics said the execution did not meet audience expectations.

By Day 10, The Raja Saab had grossed just over ₹130 crore in India, a figure that, while respectable, falls short of the blockbuster benchmark set by other recent big-budget Telugu films released around the same period. In contrast, competing titles such as Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu sustained stronger momentum and secured higher global totals by this stage.

As The Raja Saab transitions into its third week of release, it will likely see screens reduced further, particularly outside the Telugu market, if weekday collections remain low. Its ultimate lifetime tally will depend on how quickly theatre chains reallocate screens to newer releases and how well the movie continues to attract local audiences in its core markets.