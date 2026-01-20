The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 12: Prabhas starrer sees steep decline after festive start, mints this much

The Raja Saab has recorded a significant slowdown in its second week at the Indian box office, with daily earnings falling sharply by Day 12 of its theatrical run.

The Raja Saab Box Office Day 12 According to the latest figures, on Day 10 (2nd Sunday) the film earned ₹2.6 Cr across all languages. The Telugu version contributed ₹2 Cr, while the Hindi version added ₹0.58 Cr, with Tamil and Kannada contributing ₹0.01 Cr each. This marked a 13.33 per cent decrease compared with the previous day.

n Day 11 (2nd Monday), early data suggests the film grossed approximately ₹1.14 Cr (Telugu: ₹0.77 Cr, Hindi: ₹0.37 Cr), a steep drop of 56.15 per cent from the prior day’s collection. By Day 12 (2nd Tuesday), The Raja Saab had collected ₹0.45 Cr. Together, these performances have taken the film’s India net total to ₹140.94 Cr so far.

Theatrical occupancy for the Telugu (2D) version on Day 12 was modest. Morning shows logged 17.14 per cent occupancy, afternoon shows had 16.36 per cent, and evening shows saw 17.23 per cent. There were no reported night show figures, reflecting reduced screening slots at cinemas during the week.

Early box office trackers noted that despite opening strongly during the Sankranti festival window, The Raja Saab has struggled to sustain momentum. By Day 6, the film’s India net tally stood at around ₹124 Cr, with a strong opening day launch reported at over ₹50 Cr across languages.

However, collections declined rapidly after the first weekend, with daily numbers trending downward through the second week.

Audience and critic reactions have been mixed to negative, which likely contributed to diminishing footfall. Social media reviews pointed to weak screenplay, uneven visual effects and pacing issues, with some viewers describing the film as “boring” or “dated”. Others specifically cited poor CGI and narrative inconsistency as detractors.

About the Film The Raja Saab is an fantasy horror comedy directed by Maruthi. Produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment, the film features a cast led by Prabhas, with Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (making her Telugu debut), Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab in supporting roles.

The narrative centres on a man who, while searching for his missing grandfather, becomes trapped in a mansion inhabited by a sinister presence. The film blends elements of supernatural horror with comedic and fantasy tropes intended for mass-market appeal.

The project was officially announced in January 2024, although principal photography had begun much earlier. The film’s music is composed by Thaman S, with Karthik Palani as cinematographer and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao.

After multiple postponements — initially planned for an April 2025 release and later set for December 2025 — the makers confirmed a worldwide theatrical release on 9 January 2026, coinciding with the Sankranti festival. The timing aimed to leverage peak holiday cinema attendance in southern India.

Despite the festive slot and star cast, reviews from critics noted the film’s shortcomings. Several outlets described the screenplay as disjointed and the special effects as subpar relative to the film’s large budget, which was reported to be substantial for its genre.

While The Raja Saab achieved a respectable India net total close to ₹141 Cr, its steep decline in daily collections and modest occupancy figures suggest it is unlikely to achieve blockbuster status. This trend reflects broader audience reception issues and strong competition from other releases during the same period.