The Raja Saab box office collection day 2: Prabhas' horror-comedy close to ₹100 crore mark in India despite sharp dip

The Raja Saab box office collection day 2: Actor Prabhas returned to the big screens with his latest pan-India release, The Raja Saab. Helmed by Maruthi, the film didn't turn out to be one of the biggest openers of Prabhas' career. However, the film is close to hitting the ₹100 crore mark in India.

The Raja Saab box office collection day 2 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab earned ₹27.83 crore net on day 2. It included a major contribution from the original Telugu version of the film (Te: ₹22.38 crore; Hi: ₹5.2 crore; Ta: ₹0.15 crore; Ka: ₹0.06 crore; Mal: ₹0.04 crore).

The film witnessed a dip of about 48.22% in its earnings from the previous day.

The Raja Saab was released on 9 January 2026. The film minted ₹53.75 crore [Te: 47.15 Cr; Hi: 6 Cr; Ta: 0.4 Cr; Ka: 0.1 Cr; Mal: 0.1 Cr] on day 1 amid mixed reviews.

The Raja Saab box office collection worldwide This brings the total earnings of the film to ₹90.73 crore net in India over its first two days. The India gross collection for the same period is now at ₹108.4 crore, while overseas markets added ₹30 crore. Considering the latest figures, the film’s worldwide collection stands at ₹138.4 crore on day 2.

The Raja Saab Telugu vs Tamil vs Hindi shows The Raja Saab recorded an overall occupancy of 44% among the Telugu audience on day 2. While morning shows were at 28.95% occupancy, footfalls improved by the afternoon with 46.99% occupancy. The momentum continued into the evening at 48.82% and peaked during the night shows at 51.25%.

In terms of show screenings, Hyderabad dominated with the highest number of Telugu shows at 1,159. It was followed by Bengaluru with 653 shows, Vizag–Visakhapatnam with 270 screenings, Vijayawada with 123 shows and Guntur with 98. Other centres included Chennai with 82 shows and Warangal with 58.

The Tamil version of The Raja Saab witnessed about 21.11% occupancy on Saturday, day 2. The film was off to a slow start in the morning with 16.45% occupancy, followed by the afternoon at 17.33%. Evening shows saw a negligible fall at 16.24%, before a jump during night shows with 34.43% occupancy.

Among Tamil markets, Chennai led with the highest screenings of the film. It had 68 shows with overall occupancy of 35.50%. Coimbatore and Salem followed with 33 and 28 shows respectively, while Madurai had 28 screenings. Other centres included Trichy (10 shows), Trivandrum (14), Kochi (9) and Pondicherry (6).

On the other hand, The Raja Saab Hindi-dubbed version remained the weakest. The Hindi version registered an overall 12.95% occupancy on day 2. Morning shows were at 6.72% while afternoon occupancy stood at 12.52%. Evening shows climbed up to 13.10%, peaking during night shows with 19.45% occupancy.

The Delhi NCR region had the highest number of screenings with 770 shows, followed by Mumbai with 564 shows and Ahmedabad with 450. Pune (228 shows) and Surat (249 shows) also recorded moderate audience turnout.

The Raja Saab new version to release soon The Raja Saab also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, and Riddhi Kumar.

The film received criticism over its VFX and runtime. Many were also disappointed when a few scenes from the trailer of the film were not featured in the film. On Saturday, the makers held a press conference in Hyderabad and announced that new scenes will be added soon.