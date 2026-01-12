The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas' film sees major drop after opening weekend, mints this much

The Raja Saab (stylised as The RajaSaab), the much-anticipated pan-India release starring Prabhas, has recorded a total box office collection of around ₹111.28 crore.

The Raja Saab Day 4 box office collection According to the trade tracker Sacnilk, the film made ₹111.28 crore in its first four days in India. The figures show a sharp decline in daily earnings after release, reflecting weak audience traction and largely negative critical and public reception.

Advertisement

On its opening day, The Raja Saab collected ₹53.75 crore across all languages, with Telugu accounting for the bulk at approximately ₹47 crore, Hindi ₹6 crore, Tamil ₹0.55 crore, Kannada ₹0.1 crore, and Malayalam ₹0.1 crore. This strong first day figure was driven largely by advance bookings, premieres and fan base turnout.

However, the film's collections declined sharply thereafter. On its second day (Saturday), the total dropped by over 50 per cent to ₹26 crore, with Telugu contributing about ₹20.65 crore and Hindi ₹5.1 crore. Sunday's taking further eased to ₹19.1 crore and by early Monday (as of 4 pm), estimates placed the Day 4 total at ₹3.28 crore, bringing the cumulative four-day total to around ₹111.28 crore.

Advertisement

Trade analysts have noted that Sunday's figure, in particular, was the lowest first Sunday for a Prabhas release in four years, underscoring the film's struggles to maintain weekend momentum. New releases entering the Sankranthi period have intensified competition for screens and audiences.

Theatre occupancy The film's theatre occupancy data on Day 4 reveals a significant reduction in footfall.

In Telugu 2D theatres, morning shows registered just 16.20 per cent occupancy, rising slightly to 25.92 per cent in the afternoon, with evening and night shows with no meaningful attendance.

Also Read | The Raja Saab X reviews: Prabhas film draws mixed response from netizens

In Hindi 2D screens, morning and afternoon occupancies were 5.43 per cent and 8.24 per cent respectively, again with negligible evening and night occupancy reported. These figures indicate a steep fall from initial screenings and suggest limited interest from new audience as the week begins.

Advertisement

Critical and audience response The Raja Saab has faced largely negative reviews from critics and viewers. Critics have described the screenplay as weak and overlong, with inadequate logic and narrative coherence, a significant issue for a film with a reported three-hour plus runtime.

Many audience members on social media have echoed this sentiment, characterising the film as disappointing and incoherent despite high expectation attached to a star of Prabhas' stature.

The attempted blend of horror, comedy, romance, and fantasy has not resonated strongly with either critics or audience, with complaints focusing on the editing, visual effects and pacing. Some reviewers have labelled the film a ‘heavy and stretched’ experience.

Advertisement

More about ‘The Raja Saab’ The film, directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory in association with IVY Entertainment, was released worldwide on 9 January 2026 to coincide with Sankranthi holiday period, a lucrative window for Indian cinema.

The ensemble cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Zarina Wahab, Malvika Mohanan (in her Telugu film debut), and Riddhi Kumar. The plot centres on a man on a quest to find his missing grandfather, only to encounter a sinister presence in a mysterious mansion.