The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas' horror-comedy hit by Monday blues, sees 71% drop in earnings

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4: Actor Prabhas' latest outing, The Raja Saab, was off to a good start until its first weekend. The film crashed on its first Monday, registering a huge decline in footfall. Helmed by Maruthi, the horror-comedy recently crossed the ₹100 crore mark at the box office.

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab earned ₹5.4 crore net on day 4 across India. It marks a sharp dip in collection by approximately 71.7% from Day 3 to Day 4. On Day 3, the film raked in ₹19.1 crore net in India, while its worldwide collection stood at ₹161 crore net.

With this, the total earnings of the film come to ₹113.4 crore net.

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day Wise The Raja Saab was released on 9 January. The film kicked off with paid previews on Thursday, earning ₹9.15 crore, before its much-awaited opening day. The film started strong at the box office with a business of ₹53.75 crore on Friday, majorly led by Telugu markets with ₹47 crore, while Hindi contributed ₹6 crore and other languages added marginal figures.

Collections saw a sharp drop on Saturday, with the film earning ₹26 crore, marking a 51.63% decline. It was followed by a further dip on Sunday to ₹19.1 crore, down 26.54% from the previous day. On Monday, early estimates suggest the film added ₹5.4 crore, its lowest single-day earnings so far. The dip was, however, expected due to a working weekday.

The Raja Saab Telugu version The Raja Saab witnessed an overall occupancy of 24.64% on day 4 among the Telugu audience. Morning shows opened at 16.20%, but footfalls improved as the day progressed, with afternoon shows at 25.92% and evening shows at 26.15%. Night shows performed the best at 30.27% occupancy.

Among the Telugu-speaking belt, Hyderabad emerged with the strongest occupancy of 36% across 430 shows, followed by Vijayawada at 38.50% from 64 shows and Kakinada at 40.25% with 31 shows. Warangal recorded the highest occupancy at 52%, due to a limited count of 27 shows. Similarly, Mahbubnagar posted 49% occupancy from just 4 screenings. In contrast, Bengaluru was on the lower side at 10.75% despite a higher number of screenings.

The Raja Saab in Tamil The Raja Saab Tamil saw an average response on Monday, day 4, despite no major clash. The film saw 13.46% occupancy throughout the day. Chennai led with the highest number of screenings for the film (86 shows), followed by Coimbatore (31 shows), Madurai (29 shows) and Salem (29 shows).

The Raja Saab in Hindi The Hindi version of the Prabhas-starrer continued to record the lowest among other languages. The film saw occupancy of 8.12% on day 4. Morning shows were at 5.43%, with marginal improvement during the afternoon shows at 8.24% and evening at 8.40%. Night shows were slightly better at 10.42% occupancy.

Among the traditional Hindi markets, the Delhi NCR region recorded the highest show count at 618. Mumbai followed with 321 shows, and Ahmedabad with 377 shows. While Surat had 215 shows, it recorded low footfalls. Pune (160 shows) and Kolkata (130 shows) followed the same trend.

About The Raja Saab The Raja Saab is backed by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.

Besides Prabhas in the lead, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab.

The Raja Saab new scenes Recently, the makers added new scenes featuring Prabhas in the film. As per them, it was missed earlier due to server issue.