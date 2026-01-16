The Raja Saab box office collection day 7: Prabhas' film maintains pace, set to surpass Game Changer India earnings

Subscribe

The Raja Saab box office collection day 7: The film, starring Prabhas, showed slight improvement as it completed first week run at the box office.

Sneha Biswas
Updated16 Jan 2026, 07:42 AM IST
The Raja Saab: Prabhas in a scene from the trailer clip of the horror comedy.(Screengrab @YouTube | Trailer)
The Raja Saab box office collection day 7: Pan-India star Prabhas' new release, The Raja Saab, has completed its first week run at the box office. The film opened to mixed reviews and fell significantly after an impressive opening day business. However, the horror-comedy has now managed to maintain its grip in theatres after Makar Sankranti 2026.

The Raja Saab box office collection day 7

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab earned 5.65 crore net in India on day 7. It marks slight growth from the previous day when the film earned 5.35 crore net on day 6.

The Raja Saab box office collection day wise

The Raja Saab completed its first week at the ticket window in India with a total collection of 130.40 crore. The film haul has been driven largely by the original Telugu version. The film opened with an impressive 53.75 crore on Day 1, after paid previews fetched 9.15 crore. The film witnessed a sharp drop over the weekend and continued till early weekdays. While collections fell by over 50% on Saturday ( 26 crore) and continued to decline through Monday ( 6.6 crore) and Tuesday ( 4.8 crore), the film remained steady with a modest growth on Wednesday ( 5.35 crore).

The Raja Saab vs Game Changer

The film is now close to surpassing the India net collection of Ram Charan's Game Changer ( 131.17 crore). Also starring Kiara Advani, the film was one of the biggest box office flops of last year. Notably, it was a Makar Sankranti release.

 
 
EntertainmentFilm Industry
