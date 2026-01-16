The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 8: Prabhas film struggles as collections dip in 2nd week, mints this much

The Raja Saab’s box office performance declined sharply on Day 8 of its theatrical run, early trade estimates indicate.

‘The Raja Saab’ Day 8 box office collection According to the tracking site Sacnilk, the film earned approximately ₹1.9 crore on its first Friday after the opening week, bringing the total India net collection to around ₹132.15 crore. These figures are preliminary and may change as final reports are released.

Advertisement

The film’s momentum has been noticeably weaker following its opening weekend, marked by declining daily collections. In its first Wednesday (Day 6), the film collected ₹5.35 crore, and on Thursday (Day 7) it earned around ₹5.5 crore. The Day 8 estimate represents a significant drop from mid-week figures, suggesting reduced audience interest moving into the second week.

Occupancy figures for Day 8, particularly in the Telugu 2D version, reinforce this trend. Morning shows saw 21.57 per cent occupancy, while afternoon shows improved to 37.57 per cent. Evening and night shows had negligible attendance, indicating weak footfalls during key viewing windows.

Advertisement

The pattern of early decline after the first weekend reflects what many trade analysts have described as an inability for the film to sustain its initial hype. Despite opening during the festive Sankranthi period, the movie did not receive a significant boost from the holiday surge. Day 7 collections, which should have benefited from the Sankranthi holiday, remained almost flat compared with the previous day, indicating limited growth potential.

Strong opening and consecutive drop The Raja Saab opened worldwide on 9 January 2026, coinciding with the Sankranthi festival. Initial advance booking reports suggested a strong opening day, and early worldwide gross figures placed its Day 1 near ₹100 crore, buoyed by strong interest for the pan-India release.

Advertisement

However, this early success did not translate into sustained weekday performance. By the end of its first week, the film had crossed the ₹130 crore mark in India net, but daily collections continued to fall sharply after the weekend.

Analysts noted that the film’s drop in earnings was sharper than expected for a release of its scale and star power. Even on the Bhogi public holiday (Day 6), the incremental increase was modest, and further sustainability appeared unlikely without positive word-of-mouth.

Critical and audience responses have been divided, with an overall lean towards negative reviews. Critics have repeatedly pointed to weak writing, inconsistent genre balance, and a lack of narrative cohesion.

Advertisement

More about the film The RajaSaab is a Telugu-language fantasy horror comedy written and directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film stars Prabhas, with supporting roles by Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (in her Telugu debut), Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab.

Its storyline centres on a man searching for his missing grandfather, only to encounter a mansion inhabited by a sinister presence.

Advertisement

Despite the presence of a major star and an ensemble cast, the film’s mixture of genres and heavy reliance on spectacle have not translated into long-term box office strength. This has raised questions within trade circles about its commercial viability, especially given the reported high production budget and marketing spend.

Reviews from multiple outlets described the script as lacking substance and coherence, with the film failing to fully deliver on either its horror or comedy promises. Some critics rated the film poorly, describing it as an “overstretched narrative” with limited logic or emotional impact.