The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 8: Prabhas' horror-comedy earnings hit new low, check details

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 8: Actor Prabhas's horror-comedy, The Raja Saab, has remained muted at the box office during the festive season. The film completed its first-week run at the ticket window and entered its second weekend. However, the second weekend did not bring much relief for the film.
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 8
According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab minted ₹3.50 crore net on day 8. It marks the film's lowest single-day earnings so far, bringing the total India business to ₹133.75 crore net.
The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day Wise
The Raja Saab opened on a strong note at the box office, although it was low compared to Prabhas' previous releases. The film earned ₹53.75 crore on Day 1, led majorly by the Telugu version. However, the film witnessed its first drop on Day 2. The trend continued over the weekend, with collections falling to ₹26 crore on Saturday and ₹19.10 crore on Sunday. The collection dipped to ₹6.60 crore on Monday and further went down on Tuesday, before showing a minor improvement on Wednesday and Thursday. The film wrapped up its first week with ₹130.25 crore net business. The original, Telugu version alone contributed ₹106.8 crore, while the Hindi version added ₹21.8 crore to the overall collection.
On Day 8, the film saw yet another dip across all languages.
(This is a developing story)