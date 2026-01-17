Subscribe

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 8: Prabhas' horror-comedy earnings hit new low, check details

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 8: The Raja Saab continues its downward trend at the ticket window.

Sneha Biswas
Updated17 Jan 2026, 08:51 AM IST
Advertisement
Actor Prabhas in s scene from The Raja Saab trailer.
Actor Prabhas in s scene from The Raja Saab trailer.(YouTube)

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 8: Actor Prabhas's horror-comedy, The Raja Saab, has remained muted at the box office during the festive season. The film completed its first-week run at the ticket window and entered its second weekend. However, the second weekend did not bring much relief for the film.

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 8

According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab minted 3.50 crore net on day 8. It marks the film's lowest single-day earnings so far, bringing the total India business to 133.75 crore net.

Advertisement

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day Wise

The Raja Saab opened on a strong note at the box office, although it was low compared to Prabhas' previous releases. The film earned 53.75 crore on Day 1, led majorly by the Telugu version. However, the film witnessed its first drop on Day 2. The trend continued over the weekend, with collections falling to 26 crore on Saturday and 19.10 crore on Sunday. The collection dipped to 6.60 crore on Monday and further went down on Tuesday, before showing a minor improvement on Wednesday and Thursday. The film wrapped up its first week with 130.25 crore net business. The original, Telugu version alone contributed 106.8 crore, while the Hindi version added 21.8 crore to the overall collection.

Advertisement

On Day 8, the film saw yet another dip across all languages.

(This is a developing story)

 
 
EntertainmentFilm Industry
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsEntertainmentThe Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 8: Prabhas' horror-comedy earnings hit new low, check details
Read Next Story