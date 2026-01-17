The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 8: Prabhas' horror-comedy earnings hit new low, check details

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 8: Actor Prabhas 's horror-comedy, The Raja Saab, has remained muted at the box office during the festive season. The film completed its first-week run at the ticket window and entered its second weekend. However, the second weekend did not bring much relief for the film.

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day Wise

The Raja Saab opened on a strong note at the box office, although it was low compared to Prabhas' previous releases. The film earned ₹53.75 crore on Day 1, led majorly by the Telugu version. However, the film witnessed its first drop on Day 2. The trend continued over the weekend, with collections falling to ₹26 crore on Saturday and ₹19.10 crore on Sunday. The collection dipped to ₹6.60 crore on Monday and further went down on Tuesday, before showing a minor improvement on Wednesday and Thursday. The film wrapped up its first week with ₹130.25 crore net business. The original, Telugu version alone contributed ₹106.8 crore, while the Hindi version added ₹21.8 crore to the overall collection.