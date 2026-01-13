The Raja Saab Box Office Collection: Prabhas film crashes on Day 5, recovery looks unlikely

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection: The box office run of Prabhas-led The Raja Saab showed a sharp slowdown on its first weekday, underlining mounting concerns around the film’s long-term theatrical prospects.

On Day 5, the film collected ₹4.85 crore across languages, taking its cumulative India net total to ₹119.45 crore. Occupancy levels remained subdued through the day, with only marginal improvement in afternoon and evening shows.

In the Telugu markets, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 19.75%, with morning shows at 14.55%, rising to just over 22% in later slots. The Hindi version continued to underperform, posting an overall occupancy of 10.15%, while Tamil markets fared slightly better at 12.55%. Final numbers are expected to see minor revisions once night-show data is added.

Day-wise India net collections Day 0: ₹ 9.15 crore

9.15 crore Day 1: ₹ 53.75 crore

53.75 crore Day 2: ₹ 26 crore

26 crore Day 3: ₹ 19.1 crore

19.1 crore Day 4: ₹ 6.6 crore

6.6 crore Day 5: ₹ 3.86 crore

3.86 crore Total: ₹ 118.46 crore The trend reflects a steep weekday drop, with collections sliding sharply after the extended opening window. Trade analysts note that the festive Sankranti period is likely to provide temporary relief from 14 January, but the underlying trajectory suggests limited organic demand beyond holidays.

Watch the trailer of The Raja Saab here:

The Hindi version, in particular, has struggled, with daily collections falling below ₹1 crore. Lifetime Hindi net business is now expected to remain under ₹20 crore — a notably weak outcome for a Prabhas-led release, where such figures would typically be associated with opening-day performance rather than a full run. The film’s genre positioning has once again highlighted the actor’s uneven box office pull outside action-driven spectacles in non-Telugu markets.

By the end of Day 4, The Raja Saab had earned approximately ₹151–152 crore in worldwide gross. While the global tally is expected to cross ₹200 crore during the holiday stretch, trade observers caution that this figure carries little significance given the film’s reported production budget of ₹300–400 crore.

With OTT and satellite valuations under pressure across the industry, large-scale productions are increasingly dependent on theatrical revenues to close the recovery gap. In this case, producer share from the theatrical run is estimated at ₹100–110 crore, implying potential losses of ₹200 crore or more.