The Raja Saab box office collection worldwide: Prabhas' film storms past ₹100 crore on day 1 despite weak opening

The Raja Saab box office collection worldwide: Actor Prabhas returned to the family entertainment genre with his latest outing, The Raja Saab. Unlike his previous mass entertainer, The Raja Saab opened to mixed reviews. However, it has managed to surpass the ₹100 crore mark worldwide on day 1.

The Raja Saab box office collection worldwide According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab is off to a strong start at the box office. The film earned an India net collection of ₹63.30 crore on day 1.

While the film's India gross stood at ₹74.90 crore, the overseas markets contributed ₹26.00 crore. Taking all regions together, the film’s worldwide collection touched ₹100.90 crore on Day 1, its opening day.

However, the makers of the film claimed that The Raja Saab has now raked in ₹112 crore+ worldwide. Taking to social media, People Media Factory, which is backing the film, dropped a poster featuring Prabhas.

Their post on X, formerly Twitter, read: “A new benchmark has been set with KING SIZE BOX OFFICE domination across every fort #TheRajaSaab 𝐃𝐚𝐲 𝟏 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝟏𝟏𝟐𝐂𝐫+ Biggest start ever for a horror fantasy film #BlockbusterTheRajaSaab #Prabhas @directormaruthi @musicthaman @peoplemediafcy @rajasaabmovie.”

Reacting to the news, fans hailed the actor. In the comments, a user wrote, “What a phenomenal start! 112Cr+ worldwide on Day 1. Biggest ever for a horror fantasy film. Well deserved! #TheRajaSaab.”

“Just because of your negligence of ticket hike, premieres, nizam booking we missed 130cr+ opening,” wrote a fan.

The Raja Saab vs previous films of Prabhas While The Raja Saab's box office journey is promising, it is still one of the lowest openers of Prabhas' career. The film is nowhere close to the actor's last release, Kalki 2898 AD, which earned ₹191 crore on Day 1.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared on X, “East. West. North. And, of course, South - #Kalki2898AD wave grips the nation... Best part is, the film has opened to excellent houses at Tier-2 and Tier-3 centres and if the trend continues, the mass pockets will help #Kalki2898AD put up a solid number in the long run. [Week 1] Thu ₹ 22.50 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Boxoffice. NOTE: Data of HINDI version only. Gross BOC... Day 1...#India: ₹ 27.5 cr [#Hindi] #Worldwide: ₹ 190 cr [all languages].”

Even Prabhas' Salaar and Adipurush saw a better day 1 revenue.

About The Raja Saab: Cast, team, review Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, and Zarina Wahab.

The film is backed by TG Vishwa Prasad under People Media Factory.