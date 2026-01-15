The Raja Saab Box Office Day 6: Prabhas starrer struggles to hit ₹200 crore mark; will it break-even anytime soon?

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas starrer “The Raja Saab,” which made a strong opening on 9 January is struggling at the box office. Lacking the prowess to maintain a steady hold at the box office, the horror fantasy comedy film witnessed unprecedent fall. Although the earnings picked up slightly by around 9.37% on Wednesday but it needs significant numbers to emerge as a box office hit.

This pan-India movie grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide on its opening day but disappointed fans with its falling revenue as it was unable to even mint two-digit numbers on subsequent days. The craze for Maruthi directorial movie seems to be fading as collection continues to be below ₹10 crores mark since its 4th day in theatres.

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 6 Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banners People Media Factory and Ivy Entertainment, The Raja Saab opened to ₹112 crore gross globally, the filmmakers said. The Tollywood movie raked in ₹5.25 crore net at the domestic box office on Wednesday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Around ₹3.35 crore net came from its original Telugu version, followed by ₹1.85 crore net from Hindi screenings. Tamil and Kannada shows contributed ₹20 lakh each while Malayalam version reported ₹10 lakh revenue on Day 6 in theatres.

This brings the 6-day combined India box office grand total to ₹124.65 crore net. Released on the occasion of Pongal festival, it features Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Boman Irani and Riddhi Kumar in significant roles.

The Raja Saab Worldwide Box Office Collection Meanwhile, the filmmakers in a post on Instagram claimed that the movie crossed ₹201 crore mark in 4 days and in another post stated, “TheRajaSaab North America Gross crosses $2.3M+.”

However, Sacnilk report suggests that it did a worldwide business of ₹182 crore gross during its 6-day run in theatres. It earned around ₹33 crore in the overseas market while the remaining ₹149 crore gross came from domestic earnings.