The Raja Saab Box Office Day 6: Prabhas starrer struggles to hit ₹200 crore mark; will it break-even anytime soon?

The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas starrer “The Raja Saab,” which made a strong opening on 9 January is struggling at the box office. Lacking the prowess to maintain a steady hold at the box office, the horror fantasy comedy film witnessed unprecedent fall. Although the earnings picked up slightly by around 9.37% on Wednesday but it needs significant numbers to emerge as a box office hit.
This pan-India movie grossed over ₹100 crore worldwide on its opening day but disappointed fans with its falling revenue as it was unable to even mint two-digit numbers on subsequent days. The craze for Maruthi directorial movie seems to be fading as collection continues to be below ₹10 crores mark since its 4th day in theatres.
Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banners People Media Factory and Ivy Entertainment, The Raja Saab opened to ₹112 crore gross globally, the filmmakers said. The Tollywood movie raked in ₹5.25 crore net at the domestic box office on Wednesday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
Around ₹3.35 crore net came from its original Telugu version, followed by ₹1.85 crore net from Hindi screenings. Tamil and Kannada shows contributed ₹20 lakh each while Malayalam version reported ₹10 lakh revenue on Day 6 in theatres.
This brings the 6-day combined India box office grand total to ₹124.65 crore net. Released on the occasion of Pongal festival, it features Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Boman Irani and Riddhi Kumar in significant roles.
Meanwhile, the filmmakers in a post on Instagram claimed that the movie crossed ₹201 crore mark in 4 days and in another post stated, “TheRajaSaab North America Gross crosses $2.3M+.”
However, Sacnilk report suggests that it did a worldwide business of ₹182 crore gross during its 6-day run in theatres. It earned around ₹33 crore in the overseas market while the remaining ₹149 crore gross came from domestic earnings.
To break-even and emerge as a box office hit, Prabhas' movie needs to gross over ₹400 crore worldwide. The current trend indicates that the 3 hour 10-minute-long movie will end up as Prabhas' second-lowest-grossing title since the COVID-19 pandemic, just ahead of 2022 release ‘Radhe Shyam.’