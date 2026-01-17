The Raja Saab Box Office Day 9: Prabhas film sees dip in second weekend collections

The Raja Saab Box Office Day 9: After a strong opening week, The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas, has begun to slow down at the box office during its second weekend.

The Telugu horror-comedy, which released in theatres on 9 January, had collected ₹130.25 crore in its first week. However, Day 9 numbers point to a noticeable dip in momentum.

According to figures reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab earned ₹1.95 crore on Saturday, 17 January. With this, the film’s total domestic box office collection now stands at ₹135.7 crore.

Occupancy levels on the second Saturday reflected the slowdown. The film recorded an overall Telugu occupancy of 31.11%. Morning shows saw relatively stronger footfall at 43.54%, while afternoon shows registered 36.24%. In the Hindi belt, occupancy remained modest, with an overall figure of 7.68% on Day 9.

Directed by Maruthi Dasari, The Raja Saab blends emotion, comedy and supernatural elements. The story follows Raja Saab, an ordinary man living in a village with his grandmother, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease. She firmly believes her husband, Kanakaraja, will return home after completing an important mission. The narrative takes a dramatic turn when Raja Saab encounters a man who closely resembles his grandfather, prompting him to reunite the elderly couple — leading to unexpected, otherworldly developments.

The film features a large ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Zarina Wahab, Samuthirakani, Boman Irani, Murali Sharma, VTV Ganesh and Prabhas Sreenu. The project is backed by IVY Entertainment and People Media Factory.

Earlier, director Maruthi had hinted at the possibility of a sequel. Speaking to OTTPlay, he said discussions were underway for The Raja Saab Part 2, clarifying that it would not be a direct continuation. “It will have a completely new storyline and a fresh setup,” he said, adding that while the sequel would remain within the horror genre, the makers aim to explore ideas that have not been attempted before.