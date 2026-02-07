The Raja Saab OTT release: Prabhas' horror comedy starts streaming, but there's a twist

The Telugu horror-comedy ‘The Raja Saab’, starring Prabhas, is finally arriving on digital screens just weeks after its theatrical release, offering fans a new chance to view the film — this time with extra footage not seen in cinemas.

‘The Raja Saab’ Early OTT Release The Raja Saab will begin streaming on JioHotstar from 6 February 2026, less than a month after it first appeared in theatres on 9 January. The digital version is not just a straight upload of the theatrical film — it includes an extended cut with previously unseen scenes that were not included in the original release.

In the run-up to the OTT launch, JioHotstar created excitement on X (formerly Twitter), generating significant buzz about the digital debut.

One of the platform’s posts read, “Due to unforeseen circumstances and last-minute technical glitches, we've added the extended cut! Regret the inconvenience caused due to hype. India's Biggest Superstar on JioHotstar | 6th Feb (sic).”

This message teased the extended version and acknowledged the intense anticipation from fans ahead of the premiere. Soon after, the streaming service responded to the high volume of interest with another post.

The second post read, “Dear Users, Today, we're witnessing an unprecedented surge in JioHotstar plat-form traffic, and the momentum is only compounding with a historic high in 'Remind Me' button clicks. With great anticipation comes even greater responsibility. We've upgraded our servers to handle the load and ensure a seam-less cinematic experience, The Raja Saab way!”

The online reaction suggests many viewers are keen to see Prabhas’s performance and the additional scenes, which may include alternate looks and extra moments featuring the star that audiences missed in theatres.

Theatrical Run and Box Office Response ‘The Raja Saab’ originally debuted in Indian cinemas on 9 January 2026, coinciding with the Sankranti festival period. Prabhas, known for his blockbuster roles in films such as ‘Baahubali’ and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, led the cast in this horror-comedy directed by Maruthi.

The film’s theatrical performance was mixed. While it grossed approximately ₹205 crore worldwide, making it part of Prabhas’s considerable box-office successes, industry trackers have described it as a modest run rather than a breakout smash.

According to box office trackers, The Raja Saab amassed around ₹207 crore total worldwide, falling short of the high break-even thresholds set by distributors and earning a “flop” verdict in some outlets.

Cast and Plot Overview ‘The Raja Saab’ features a large ensemble. Alongside Prabhas, the film stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar in leading roles. Veteran Indian actors Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab and Boman Irani also appear, adding depth and diversity to the cast.

The story follows Raja Saab (Prabhas) as he travels to his ancestral mansion in search of his missing grandfather. Instead of a straightforward journey, he encounters a haunted estate filled with supernatural elements, secrets and comedic encounters — blending horror with humour.

The film’s mix of genres — part horror, part comedy, part family adventure — was part of its appeal, though critics and audiences were divided on whether it succeeded in balancing these tones.

The decision to include an extended cut for the OTT release follows feedback from viewers and fans, some of whom felt scenes were missing or truncated in the theatrical version. According to The Times of India, this digital edition may feature sequences showing Prabhas in a previously unseen older look, which was not present in the initial theatre prints.

The OTT release of ‘The Raja Saab’ will be available in multiple Indian languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. At present, there has been no confirmation of a Hindi OTT version being released simultaneously.