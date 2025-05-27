The Raja Saab release date: Check when Prabhas' romantic horror drama movie will hit theatres

The Raja Saab, one of IMDb's top “most anticipated Indian movies of 2025,” has a new release date. The Prabhas starrer, which was earlier scheduled for a release on April 10, has kept the fans waiting for an update.

Amid the buzz on social media, with fans requesting the makers to post at least a behind-the-scenes video, a post claimed that the romantic horror drama is likely to be released in December this year.

A News18 report, citing sources, then confirmed that The Raja Saab, directed by Maruthi, is likely to hit theatres on 5 December 2025.

However, there is no official confirmation about this new release date from the makers yet.

An official announcement about the final release date is likely to come in a few days. Speculations are that the announcement will be accompanied by a much-anticipated teaser.

The Raja Saab delayed

The release of the movie was delayed due to post-production setbacks. Originally scheduled for 10 April 2025, the film, set to release in five languages, faced delays after the initial promotional material, including a motion poster and teaser shared by Prabhas during Pongal, generated significant buzz among fans.

The teaser's tagline, “Horror is the new humour,” sparked curiosity about the movie’s tone and theme.

A revised teaser is now expected by the end of May, hinting that the team is taking extra time to fine-tune the final product.

The Raja Saab: Cast and plot Other than Prabhas, The Raja Saab features a stellar cast including Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar in prominent roles.

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt will also feature in this movie.