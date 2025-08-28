The Raja Saab release date confirmed: Prabhas’ horror-comedy will hit theatres on…

The release date of The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy starring Prabhas, has been confirmed. The movie reportedly has a massive budget of ₹400 crore.

Prabhas’ upcoming movie The Raja Saab is currently under production. Directed by Maruthi, the film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar in lead roles. Sanjay Dutt is reportedly playing an important part. As per reports, seasoned Bollywood actors Boman Irani and Suniel Shetty will also be a part of the project.

There was earlier confusion about the release date. However, producer TG Vishwa Prasad confirmed it during the Mirai trailer launch. The movie will release on January 9, 2026, as a grand Sankranthi special.

The festive season will see tough competition. Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankar Vara Prasad Garu, Anaganaga Oka Roju, starring Meenaakshi Chaudhary and Naveen Polishetty, and Vijay’s Jana Nayagan are also releasing.

The movie, earlier called Raja Deluxe, may see Prabhas in a double role as grandfather and grandson.

"Prabhas has allocated a 15-day call sheet from November, and the team is planning to commence the regular shooting with a 20-day schedule. A huge theatre set has been in place on the outskirts of the city and all the important scenes of the film are being shot there," Cinema Express quoted an insider as saying in September 2022.

It was reported that the shooting would be completed in three months. The makers had plans to release the movie in the summer of 2023.

The shooting was delayed for various reasons. Now, it seems like The Raja Saab is finally heading towards the completion of its principal photography.

The Raja Saab shooting nearly done A source confirmed to India Today that filming would wrap up by the end of October.

The shooting was earlier paused due to a union strike. However, the production has now resumed. Only a few important scenes and three songs remain to be filmed.

"This is one of the tightest schedules Prabhas has worked on in recent times. The team has mapped out every day until October to make sure there are no further delays,” the insider told the publication.

“The idea is to finish the principal shooting and parallelly push VFX work so that everything is ready on time," the source said.

Initially, The Raja Saab was scheduled to be released on April 10. Then, the horror-comedy was postponed for a December 5 release.

Social media reaction Social media users reacted to the release date. Many of them are doubtful about its success since it will be clashing with other big movies.

“Nahi Aayega Fir Se Postponed Hoga (It won't be released (on that day). It will be postponed again),” wrote one doubtful user.

“It will be a flop because at the same time there are 10 releases in India, and new releases are coming for Thalapathy. Prabhas will collect from India but there will be problem overseas Thalapathy Vijay has a fan base just like Prabhas the clash between the two is not right,” commented another.