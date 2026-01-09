The Raja Saab early review: Prabhas holds the film together as horror-comedy struggles with VFX, check rating

The Raja Saab early review: Actor Prabhas' much-awaited film, The Raja Saab, made its way to the bigscreens on Friday. Helmed by Maruthi, the film arrived on the occasion of Sankranti. Also starring Nidhhi Agerwal, the horror-comedy has now received mixed reviews from the audience.

The Raja Saab early review on X Going by some early reviews of the film, Prabhas has been praised as the strength of The Raja Saab. While someone called the film ‘average’ in their X (Twitter) review, another wasn't impressed with the VFX of the film.

Advertisement

A user took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, “#TheRajaSaab Below Par 1st Half! Prabhas’s energy is the only mainstay so far. The rest is filled with outdated commercial elements that do not work. Some VFX shots, especially of Prabhas, look poor. It gets somewhat interesting only from the pre-interval. Needs a big 2nd half!”

The Raja Saab rating Rating the film 2.5 out of 5, the user shared a detailed review.

“#TheRajaSaab A Horror/Fantasy Drama with an interesting concept and an energetic Prabhas, but a clumsy and disjointed screenplay make it tiresome! The core concept is intriguing, and a few sequences built around it work well, especially the pre-climax. However, the commercial elements feel outdated and test patience throughout the film. The disjointed screenplay by Maruti, combined with choppy editing, hampers the flow.”

Revealing what works for the film, the post also mentioned: “It is refreshing to see Prabhas in an energetic role after a long time. He easily stands out as the film’s biggest strength. The VFX works in a few places but falls short in others. Thaman’s music keeps the proceedings afloat.”

Advertisement

“While it is commendable to see a star back a fresh concept, the director fails to present it in an engaging manner. The intended impact does not land. Not up to the mark! Rating: 2.25/5,” the post concluded.

Someone else also wrote, “The Raja Saab cinema lo first half super, super comedy, super songs. Second half daridram — worst ante worst. Pacing drop ayindi, story drag chesindi, climax kuda convince cheyaledu. Overall average cinema, and second half chala mandini disappoint chesindi. First half enjoy cheyochu, second half skip cheyochu anipinchindi (The Raja Saab has a very strong first half — excellent comedy, great entertainment, and good songs. The second half is a complete letdown — worst of the worst. The pacing drops badly, the story gets dragged, and even the climax fails to convince. Overall, it turns out to be an average film, with the second half disappointing many viewers. The first half is enjoyable, but the second half feels skippable).”

Advertisement

The Raja Saab cast Besides Prabhas in the lead, The Raja Saab also stars Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab. The film marks Mohanan's official Telugu film debut.

Advertisement

Also Read | Nidhhi Agerwal caught in disturbing fan frenzy during The Raja Saab event. Watch

The Raja Saab plot The story of the film revolves around a man who searches for his missing grandfather but lands in a mansion inhabited by a sinister presence.

Watch trailer here:

The Raja Saab is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.