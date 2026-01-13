The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection day 4: Prabhas' horror-comedy lags behind Adipurush, Game Changer

The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection day 4: It has been just four days since Prabhas’ new film, The Raja Saab, hit theatres, and it is already struggling at the box office. Although the film has crossed the ₹100 crore milestone worldwide after its release, the earnings slowed down rapidly over the next few days. The film is now way behind the actor's previous releases like Adipurush, Saaho, Salaar and more.

The Raja Saab worldwide box office collection day 4 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, The Raja Saab saw a sharp decline in its earnings on Monday. It raked in ₹6.6 crore net in India, majorly led by the Telugu version with ₹4.73 crore, followed by ₹1.75 crore in Hindi and ₹7 lakh in Tamil.

On day 4, the film's India Net Collection stood at ₹ 114.60 crore. Overseas, the film minted ₹31.80 crore so far, bringing the film’s three-day worldwide box office collection to ₹168.80 crore.

The Raja Saab vs Adipurush, Saaho, Game Changer The Raja Saab saw an impressive opening business in India but went on to record a dip in earnings with each passing day. Considering Prabhas' box office hits, the film is nowhere close to his films like Saaho and Adipurush. By day 4, Saaho minted ₹330 crore gross as per the makers. On the other hand, Adipurush, which received mixed reviews, earned ₹323.90 crore worldwide on its day 4.

The horror-comedy, starring Prabhas, is way behind releases like Kantara Chapter 1, Coolie, OG and Game Changer.

The Raja Saab Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab stars Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani and Zareena Wahab.

The film follows the story of a man who searches for his missing grandfather. He lands himself in a mansion inhabited by a sinister presence. Watch trailer.

Prabhas' old look in missing scene A few scenes from the trailer did not make it to the film, which irked fans. Later, the makers added the missing scenes in which Prabhas was seen in an older look.

Confirming the changes, the director said at a conference in Hyderabad, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "Keeping that in mind, I sat last evening to make the second half of the film sharper and include the missing scenes from the 6 PM show today. I am sure that the 8-9 minute episode will be mind-blowing. No film has depicted a fight scene taking place on the roof so far. Prabhas worked very hard for it.”