The Raja Saab X reviews: Prabhas film draws mixed response from netizens, fans say 'romantic angle felt forced'

‘The Raja Saab’, the much-anticipated Telugu-language fantasy horror comedy starring Prabhas, has opened to a barrage of mixed responses from audiences and critics since its worldwide theatrical release on 9 January 2026.

Despite a strong opening at the box office and significant pre-release buzz, many viewers have voiced disappointment with the film’s screenplay, effects and overall execution.'

Netizens share their reactions to The Raja Saab While the film’s opening day box office collections were reported as solid in some markets, reviews have have been negative, with many social media users and reviewers criticising the core elements of the movie.

On platforms such as X and IMDb, audience reactions have ranged from sharp criticism of the film’s logic and coherence to frustration with its tone and pacing.

One viewer reaction that has circulated online reads: “The Raja Saab is a cinematic crime. It looks like someone accidentally filmed inside a green screen warehouse and called it a movie. Zero logic, zero realism, and a complete waste of money (sic).”

Another criticised the lead’s remuneration, asking, “Prabhas seriously charged 100 crores for The Raja Saab? How is the fees justified? The screenplay was a mess, dialogues were cringe, romantic angle felt forced (sic).” These comments reflect a common theme among early responses from filmgoers who expected more from a high-profile release.

Several comparisons have been drawn between the film’s reception and the importance of strong storytelling over star power alone. A social media comment linked the movie’s poor response to a broader shift in audience preferences: “If Prabhas starring Raja Saab is not getting a good response, then Yash ki toxic might meet the same fate too … I mean people r preferring script over stars it seems (sic).”

More personal and emotional reactions have also emerged. One disappointed viewer wrote, “Dear Prabhas … Hero Prabhas… I really disappointed About u r Raja Saab movie…We r in the mood of pongal festival… But how I explain to u about Christamas nativity (sic).”

Meanwhile, fan frustration has extended to commentary on Prabhas’ choice of projects, with some arguing that the actor is “slowly downgrading his own stardom by choosing films with weak stories and poor execution… mostly recommended only for die-hard fans, not for general audiences (sic).”

On the positive side, many fans came to the defense of the film. One person wrote, "Went to #RajaSaab today, I didn't understand why so much negativity around this film, except that heroines part which is diatracting the story, film was really good, even VFX was good, Climax was mind blowing.

Another person shared, “A fresh experience blending Horror + Comedy + Mass. Prabhas Look, timing, and screen presence. Malavika, Nidhi shine in their respective roles. Director Maruthi delivers his trademark entertainment (sic).”

The Raja Saab Day 2 domestic box office collection ‘The Raja Saab’ recorded a strong but uneven start at the domestic box office over its first three days. The film opened with paid previews on Thursday (Day 0), collecting ₹9.15 crore. On its first full day of release (Day 1, Friday), it saw a major jump, earning ₹53.75 crore, driven largely by the Telugu version ( ₹47.15 crore), with smaller contributions from Hindi ( ₹6 crore), Tamil ( ₹0.4 crore), Kannada ( ₹0.1 crore) and Malayalam ( ₹0.1 crore) markets.

However, early estimates for Day 2 (first Saturday), according to Sacnilk, suggest a sharp drop, with collections of ₹16.11 crore. This brings the film’s total domestic box office collection to ₹79.01 crore in its first three days.

More about the film Produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment and directed by Maruthi, ‘The Raja Saab’ features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (in her Telugu debut), Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab. The story follows a man’s search for his missing grandfather that leads him to a mansion inhabited by a sinister presence.

Industry reviews mirror much of the same sentiment. Several mainstream outlets describe ‘The Raja Saab’ as a film hampered by a lack of coherent narrative and overreliance on spectacle, with critics pointing to weak script development and underwhelming horror and comedy elements that fail to engage the audience.