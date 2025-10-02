The reclusive Swede who helped make Taylor Swift a pop star

Taylor Swift had been writing and releasing albums for six years before she landed her first No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart. “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," with its thunderous drums and hook made for firing up full stadiums, signaled the start of Swift’s turn from country to pop.

She made the song with help from Max Martin and Shellback, Swedish producers with a nearly unparalleled track record of hits. “I have always been so fascinated by how Max Martin can just land a chorus," Swift told Billboard in 2012. “He comes at you and hits you, and it’s a chorus—all caps, with exclamation points."

Martin, 54, has spent his career constructing instantly recognizable hits for Britney Spears, the Backstreet Boys, Kelly Clarkson, Katy Perry, the Weeknd and Ariana Grande. His work with Swift on “Red," “1989" and “Reputation" helped catapult her into pop’s upper echelon. While Swift has since dabbled in other genres and worked with different collaborators, she will reunite with Martin after almost eight years for her upcoming album, “The Life of a Showgirl," out Oct. 3.

For Swift, this album marks a return to the kind of grab-you-by-the-throat hits that Martin, whose full name is Karl Martin Sandberg, has made his signature: “The most fun, catchy pop tunes out there," says Dan Cash, a Swift fan who posts about the singer on TikTok. “Taylor’s lyricism and Max’s production together is just magical pop perfection."

Martin—bronzed with flowing locks, as if a Viking chief had a great tanning regimen—is one of the most successful songsmiths in history. He has co-written 27 No. 1 hits, a count that trails only Paul McCartney. Often described as shy by those who work with him, he rarely sits for interviews and declined to speak for this article.

But his collaborators have a few theories about what makes him an inimitable hitmaker: his exacting ear for detail, his own background as a singer and his willingness to enlist feisty collaborators who keep his records up-to-date with the latest trends.

Music-industry lore is full of meticulous tinkerers—the engineer Bruce Swedien once explained that Michael Jackson did 91 different mixes of “Billie Jean." Martin’s collaborators say he’s just as obsessive, willing to “stay up literally for three days just to get a drum sound right," according to Martin Dodd, an A&R executive who worked with the producer.

Gary Barlow, the lead singer of the U.K. pop group Take That, met Martin when he was embarking on a solo career in the late 1990s. “I’m quite a proficient singer, and they had me in [the studio] for hours, tweaking the tiniest bits, and it was all to do with it being more hooky," Barlow said. “It wasn’t just about the four lines in the chorus. Every single line was important."

Martin is not just outworking the competition. Though he mostly avoids the spotlight, “he’s probably one of the best singers I’ve ever met in my life," said Chad Wolf, the frontman of Carolina Liar.

Carolina Liar collaborated with Martin on two albums, yielding songs that appeared in popular shows like “The Hills" and “One Tree Hill." “There’s something about his approach to singing that is the saddest thing you will ever hear," Wolf said. “Singers know that he’s the real deal in that way, and he can bring something out of you that you don’t know is even in the song yet."

Barlow, the Take That frontman, also expressed admiration for Martin’s vocal abilities. “The way he finishes notes, the way he slurs into notes, the way vowels sound, the choices of sounds he uses in the lyrics he writes—it’s just clever," he said.

This gives Martin strong standing when he asks artists to try a similar approach. “You don’t mind being tortured when someone can sing like him," Barlow said jokingly.

After an initial run of success in the late 1990s with Spears (“…Baby One More Time"), the Backstreet Boys (“I Want It That Way") and *NSYNC (“I Want You Back"), Martin hit a creative wall in the early 2000s. “We started repeating ourselves, using the same sounds, and not being creative enough," he said in 2020.

To prevent this from happening again, he has been careful to seek out co-writers—Ali Payami, Savan Kotecha, Shellback and more—who will challenge him, collaborators he’s “scared of playing stuff to," as he put it in 2020. Before Wolf started recording with Martin, he remembers him saying, “I want to bring in Shellback, because I think we need somebody who’s younger, who’s hungry, to give it that energy and perspective."

Shellback, who played in metal bands before joining forces with Martin, adapted quickly to his new environment. One of his first credits was on P!nk’s “So What," which hit No. 1 on the Hot 100. When Martin accepted the Polar Music Prize, a Swedish honor that has also been awarded to Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon, in 2016, he shouted out Shellback in his speech. “This guy changed my life," Martin said. “This guy’s a genius. I now have to keep up with him."

“Max always knows how to align with people who may have other skill sets that he doesn’t have," said Chris Anokute, a former A&R executive who worked on Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream," the 2010 album that included four No. 1 hits co-written by Martin. “Knowing how to find people who understand the current landscape and collaborating with them and nurturing them is the reason why he’s still dominant."

Like Prince, one of Martin’s idols, he is adept at many styles. Kelly Clarkson’s “Since You’ve Been Gone" is roaring, full-throated rock. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights" pays homage to breathless 1980s synth-pop. Adele’s “Send My Love (To Your New Lover)" draws from finger-picked acoustic soul.

When Martin connected with Swift, she had already enjoyed major hits like “You Belong With Me" and “Love Story," which started in country and vaulted the fence into pop. This time she planned to punch a hole right through the divider. Her songs with Martin are thicker and more muscular. The synthesizers have all the delicacy of a bulldozer, and Swift’s voice is layered to the point where her gummy melodies also land with terrific force.

“When Taylor Swift called, it’s not like, ‘Hmm, should I be doing this?’" Martin said in 2016. He described working with the star as “an easy choice." Martin contributed to three songs on “Red" along with the majority of “1989" and “Reputation."

The songs they made together aren’t just some of Swift’s favorites—they’re also among her most popular. Close to 70% of her tracks with Martin have more than 500 million plays on Spotify—a notably higher rate relative to other producers Swift has collaborated with, according to analysis by Chris Dalla Riva, author of the forthcoming book “Uncharted Territory: What Numbers Tell Us About the Biggest Hit Songs and Ourselves."

As Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia, put it, “When Taylor is working with Max, that means nothing but hits."

