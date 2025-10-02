The reclusive Swede who helped make Taylor Swift a pop star
Elias Leight , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 02 Oct 2025, 08:50 pm IST
Summary
For her 12th studio album, ‘The Life of a Showgirl,’ Swift is reuniting with Max Martin, a Swedish producer with a nearly unparalleled track record of hits.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Taylor Swift had been writing and releasing albums for six years before she landed her first No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart. “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," with its thunderous drums and hook made for firing up full stadiums, signaled the start of Swift’s turn from country to pop.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story