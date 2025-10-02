The reclusive Swede who helped make Taylor Swift a pop star

Shellback, who played in metal bands before joining forces with Martin, adapted quickly to his new environment. One of his first credits was on P!nk’s “So What," which hit No. 1 on the Hot 100. When Martin accepted the Polar Music Prize, a Swedish honor that has also been awarded to Bruce Springsteen and Paul Simon, in 2016, he shouted out Shellback in his speech. “This guy changed my life," Martin said. “This guy’s a genius. I now have to keep up with him."