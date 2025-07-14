The Revolutionaries OTT first look OUT: Bhuvan Bam, Pratibha Ranta, Rohit Saraf impress netizens in new web series

Amazon Prime Video just unveiled the first look of its 2026 web series, The Revolutionaries. This upcoming period drama, directed by Nikkhil Advani, boasts a power-packed cast led by Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada, and Jason Shah.

It is an adaptation of Sanjeev Sanyal’s widely acclaimed book, Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom.

The first look of the web series gives a glimpse of the powerful story of brave young Indian freedom fighters who believed that armed resistance was not just vital but indispensable to ending the British Raj. The Revolutionaries is a stirring tribute to their extraordinary lives, sacrifices, and unwavering, undying love for their country.

The Revolutionaries will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 2026.

Check out the first look of The Revolutionaries here:

Here's how netizens reacted to The Revolutionaries: Netizens were impressed by the casting for Amazon Prime Video's upcoming web series and shared their excitement about The Revolutionaries.

“Give an OSCAR to the CASTING DIRECTOR,” a social media user said.

“Revolution in India cinema as well. Young and outsider now performing well. Hats off Rohit Saraf Bhuvan Bam and other legends,” added a user.

Another said, “This is the kind of risk that turns actors into legends.”

Netizens also praised the storyline and said, “2026 me Zinda rahne ki ek aur wajah mil gayi.”

“When I studied modern Indian history, I felt every Indian should know the contribution of Indian revolutionaries. Our society requires this type of content ...from where we come from and the contribution of those people for our freedom,” said another user.

A few actors, like Rohit Saraf and Bhuvan Bam, also received special mention from fans who lauded their acting skills.

“The conviction Rohit brings to his scenes is unmatched,” said a fan.

Another added, “Soft boy to intense firestarter... Rohit Saraf’s journey is actually inspiring.”

Bhuvan Bam fans said, “Bhuvan bhai ka ek or blast.”

“Bhuvan Bam was born in Vadodara, but currently he lives in our heart,” another added.

“Ye toh bas first look hai, you're in for a ride,” Prime Video told the viewers.

‘Compelling foundation to tell the untold stories’: Director Nikkhil Advani Director Nikkhil Advani said that for him, the web series is “a deeply enriching and enlightening experience”.

“Sanjeev Sanyal's powerful book has given us a compelling foundation to tell the untold stories of these extraordinary young patriots,” he added.

Advani said that the web series has brought together an exceptional crew and cast, who are ready to fully immerse themselves in the spirit of this story and breathe life into these iconic characters.