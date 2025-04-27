The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 8: Release details, cast, plot, and where to watch on OTT

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 is set to air its 8th episode, titled "On Your Belly You Shall Go", on Sunday (April 27). The episode will be broadcast on HBO at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will be available for streaming on Max at the same time.
The fourth season features a talented ensemble cast led by Danny McBride, who also serves as the creator and writer of the show. The primary cast members include:
Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone
Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone
John Goodman as Eli Gemstone
Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone
Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone
Tim Baltz as BJ
Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers
Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari
Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone
Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman
Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone
James DuMont as Chad
Jody Hill as Levi
Troy Hogan as Matthew
Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman
Kelton DuMont as Pontius Gemstone
Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone
Megan Mullally as Lori Milsap
Arden Myrin as Jana Milsap
Seann William Scott as Corey Milsap
In its fourth and final season, The Righteous Gemstones continues to follow the dysfunctional but deeply tied Gemstone family. A world-famous televangelist family known for their mix of deviance, greed, and charitable acts, the Gemstones' codependency is tested as they attempt to move forward without severing ties to their complex past.
The season explores the continuing dynamics within the Gemstone family as they deal with their history and attempt to evolve while maintaining their notorious public personas.
The full episode release schedule for The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 is as follows:
Episode 1, "Prelude": March 9, 2025
Episode 2, "You Hurled Me Into the Very Heart of the Seas": March 16, 2025
Episode 3, "To Grieve Like the Rest of Men Who Have No Hope": March 23, 2025
Episode 4, "He Goeth Before You Into Galilee": March 30, 2025
Episode 5, "You Shall Remember": April 6, 2025
Episode 6, "Interlude IV": April 13, 2025
Episode 7, "For Jealousy Is the Rage of a Man": April 20, 2025
Episode 8, "On Your Belly You Shall Go": April 27, 2025
Episode 9, title not yet released: May 4, 2025
New episodes of The Righteous Gemstones air every Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and are available for streaming on Max at the same time. To watch, you can subscribe to Max, which offers plans starting at $9.99/month (with ads) or $16.99/month (ad-free). The highest tier subscription, at $20.99/month, includes 4K Ultra HD streaming and access to multiple devices.
The Righteous Gemstones is nearing the conclusion of its final season, so make sure to tune in for Episode 8 and the upcoming grand finale.