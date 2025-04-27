The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 Episode 8: Release details, cast, plot, and where to watch on OTT

The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 is set to air its 8th episode, titled "On Your Belly You Shall Go", on Sunday (April 27). The episode will be broadcast on HBO at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will be available for streaming on Max at the same time.

Cast of The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 The fourth season features a talented ensemble cast led by Danny McBride, who also serves as the creator and writer of the show. The primary cast members include:

Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone

Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone

John Goodman as Eli Gemstone

Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone

Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone

Tim Baltz as BJ

Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers

Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari

Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone

Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman

Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone

James DuMont as Chad

Jody Hill as Levi

Troy Hogan as Matthew

Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman

Kelton DuMont as Pontius Gemstone

Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone

Megan Mullally as Lori Milsap

Arden Myrin as Jana Milsap

Seann William Scott as Corey Milsap

Plot of The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 In its fourth and final season, The Righteous Gemstones continues to follow the dysfunctional but deeply tied Gemstone family. A world-famous televangelist family known for their mix of deviance, greed, and charitable acts, the Gemstones' codependency is tested as they attempt to move forward without severing ties to their complex past.

The season explores the continuing dynamics within the Gemstone family as they deal with their history and attempt to evolve while maintaining their notorious public personas.

Episode release schedule The full episode release schedule for The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 is as follows:

Episode 1, "Prelude": March 9, 2025

Episode 2, "You Hurled Me Into the Very Heart of the Seas": March 16, 2025

Episode 3, "To Grieve Like the Rest of Men Who Have No Hope": March 23, 2025

Episode 4, "He Goeth Before You Into Galilee": March 30, 2025

Episode 5, "You Shall Remember": April 6, 2025

Episode 6, "Interlude IV": April 13, 2025

Episode 7, "For Jealousy Is the Rage of a Man": April 20, 2025

Episode 8, "On Your Belly You Shall Go": April 27, 2025

Episode 9, title not yet released: May 4, 2025

How to watch The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 New episodes of The Righteous Gemstones air every Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and are available for streaming on Max at the same time. To watch, you can subscribe to Max, which offers plans starting at $9.99/month (with ads) or $16.99/month (ad-free). The highest tier subscription, at $20.99/month, includes 4K Ultra HD streaming and access to multiple devices.

