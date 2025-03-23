BO’s The Righteous Gemstones returns for its fourth and final season, bringing new conflicts and challenges for the notorious televangelist family. As they battle an invasion on their land, the Gemstones must navigate their complicated past and shifting family dynamics. New episodes air Sundays on HBO and stream on Max, with the finale set for May 4. With its signature mix of humor, drama, and dysfunction, the final season is set to be an explosive conclusion to the hit series.

Release schedule and streaming details New episodes of "The Righteous Gemstones" premiere on HBO every Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT and are available for streaming on Max.

Subscription plans for Max:

With ads: $9.99 per month

Ad-free: $16.99 per month

Ultimate (4K Ultra HD, 4 devices, 100 downloads): $20.99 per month

HBO also offers bundle deals with Hulu and Disney+.

Full episode release schedule Episode 1, "Prelude" – March 9

Episode 2, "You Hurled Me Into the Very Heart of the Seas" – March 16

Episode 3, "To Grieve Like the Rest of Men Who Have No Hope" – March 23

Episode 4, "He Goeth Before You Into Galilee" – March 30

Episode 5, "You Shall Remember" – April 6

Episode 6 (Title TBA) – April 13

Episode 7 (Title TBA) – April 20

Episode 8 (Title TBA) – April 27

Episode 9 (Title TBA) – May 4

Creative team and cast Directors:

David Gordon Green, Jody Hill, and Danny McBride

Producers:

Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, Jody Hill, John Carcieri, and Jeff Fradley

Main cast:

Danny McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Cassidy Freeman, Tim Baltz, Greg Alan Williams, Skyler Gisondo, Tony Cavalero, Walton Goggins, and Jennifer Nettles