BO’s The Righteous Gemstones returns for its fourth and final season, bringing new conflicts and challenges for the notorious televangelist family. As they battle an invasion on their land, the Gemstones must navigate their complicated past and shifting family dynamics. New episodes air Sundays on HBO and stream on Max, with the finale set for May 4. With its signature mix of humor, drama, and dysfunction, the final season is set to be an explosive conclusion to the hit series.
New episodes of "The Righteous Gemstones" premiere on HBO every Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT and are available for streaming on Max.
Subscription plans for Max:
With ads: $9.99 per month
Ad-free: $16.99 per month
Ultimate (4K Ultra HD, 4 devices, 100 downloads): $20.99 per month
HBO also offers bundle deals with Hulu and Disney+.
Episode 1, "Prelude" – March 9
Episode 2, "You Hurled Me Into the Very Heart of the Seas" – March 16
Episode 3, "To Grieve Like the Rest of Men Who Have No Hope" – March 23
Episode 4, "He Goeth Before You Into Galilee" – March 30
Episode 5, "You Shall Remember" – April 6
Episode 6 (Title TBA) – April 13
Episode 7 (Title TBA) – April 20
Episode 8 (Title TBA) – April 27
Episode 9 (Title TBA) – May 4
Directors:
David Gordon Green, Jody Hill, and Danny McBride
Producers:
Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, Jody Hill, John Carcieri, and Jeff Fradley
Main cast:
Danny McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Cassidy Freeman, Tim Baltz, Greg Alan Williams, Skyler Gisondo, Tony Cavalero, Walton Goggins, and Jennifer Nettles
The Gemstone family’s co-dependence will be challenged as they try to move forward while confronting their storied past. With an invasion on their land looming, viewers can expect high stakes, sharp humor, and the signature chaos that has made the series a fan favorite.
