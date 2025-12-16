The Rolling Stones cancel their planned 2026 UK and Europe tour

The Rolling Stones have called off plans for a major UK and European stadium tour in 2026, despite early indications that the legendary rock band was preparing to return to the road.

A source close to the group has confirmed that the decision was taken after guitarist Keith Richards was unable to commit to the demands of an extended tour.

Although the tour was never formally announced, expectations had been raised after the band’s touring pianist Chuck Leavell and a spokesperson suggested in recent UK interviews that the Stones were close to finishing a new studio album.

The record would mark their second collaboration with producer Andrew Watt, following 2023’s Hackney Diamonds, and was expected to be supported by live dates across Britain and mainland Europe.

However, Richards — who turns 82 this week — is said to have struggled to commit to the physical demands of another multi-country, multi-week tour. The guitarist has been open in recent years about dealing with arthritis, which he has described as “benign” but acknowledged has forced him to adapt his playing style on stage.

While Richards appeared in strong form during a brief three-song appearance at the Soho Sessions in New York last month, sources note that such a short performance is vastly different from the sustained rigours of a full-scale stadium tour.

The Stones have maintained an extraordinary touring schedule for decades, performing almost every year since the early 2000s, albeit with increasingly limited itineraries as the band members have aged. Frontman Mick Jagger, now 82, guitarist Ronnie Wood, 78, and Richards have continued to headline stadiums worldwide well into their later years.

The group has also undergone changes in recent times. Founding drummer Charlie Watts died in 2021 and was succeeded by Steve Jordan, a longtime Richards collaborator, who has since become a key part of the band’s live line-up.

Their most recent outing, the “Hackney Diamonds” tour, focused on North America and featured 20 dates spread across three months, a significantly lighter schedule compared with earlier global treks.