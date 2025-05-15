The Royals: Representative of princely states slams Netflix web series; netizens hit back, ‘Touch some grass, Maharani’

Netflix’s The Royals, starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles, has not pleased many. Team Royal Fables has written to the OTT giant, expressing its disagreement on the “many false narratives” in the web series.

Royal Fables, in its open letter to Netflix, claims to have spoken on behalf of India’s 565 princely states. For the last 15 years, it has worked closely with Indian royal families. It believes the show paints a false and careless picture of these families.

Unlike what the Netflix web series shows, the royals are not poor. They are landowners and entrepreneurs managing palaces, hotels, art and heritage businesses, according to Royal Fables.

Palace upkeep takes effort and money. The government or corporates offer little help, per Royal Fables. Yet, these families continue preserving centuries-old architecture and art.

“Your serial glorified the royals as not needing to do anything. That is not true. The present-day royals are educated and employed citizens who fight elections, become ministers, are temple patrons, hoteliers, artists, run craft NGOs…” Royal Fables added.

According to the promoter of Indian royal families, Indian royals no longer live in feudal times. They work hard to preserve what they have inherited.

“Our humble request is that next time when you profile THE ROYALS who are true custodians of Indian history just be sensitive to their heritage and do some research and homework.” it concluded.

Netizens hit back Royal Fables’ open letter to Netflix, however, did not go well with social media users.

“Touch some grass, Maharani,” quipped one user.

“Oh no, the rich and privileged weren't depicted accurately on screen,” came another sarcastic reply.

Another user wrote, “Who cares about what a certain class in the top hierarchy thinks and feels?? This post is too elitist of you.”

“We moved on, you are not kings and queens anymore. Sit down,” declared another.

“The Royals” was trending high on Google India during May 13-15:

The Royals: Public reviews Anyway, social media is not impressed with The Royals. Many users have criticised Bhumi’s acting in the Netflix web series.

“Can't believe she downgraded her from Dum Laga Ke Haisha to this!! She was pretty good in her debut,” wrote a Reddit user.

“Honestly, it goes without saying that Bhoomi’s acting and accent in The Royals were extremely cringeworthy,” came from another.

One user gave a health advice to the Bollywood actress, “She needs to gain a little weight, she looked malnourished. Secondly, whatever she has done to her face, she needs to rectify.”