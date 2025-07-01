‘The Running Man’ trailer OUT: Fans hail Edgar Wright’s take on King’s dystopia, praise Glen Powell, Colman Domingo

The first trailer for ‘The Running Man’, Edgar Wright’s much-anticipated adaptation of Stephen King’s 1982 novel, has finally arrived—and fans can’t stop talking about it.

Clocking in at two minutes and 46 seconds, the trailer offers a stylish and thrilling peek into a future where survival is entertainment, and the stakes are deadly.

Set in a near-future society obsessed with violence and spectacle, ‘The Running Man’ centres on Ben Richards (played by Glen Powell), a working-class father who volunteers to take part in a brutal reality TV show to save his sick daughter. Contestants, known as "Runners", must evade professional assassins for 30 days, with the entire nation watching—and cheering—as they’re hunted.

Watch the trailer:

Directed and co-written by Edgar Wright, the film blends biting satire with dark comedy and high-octane action. Wright, known for ‘Shaun of the Dead’ and ‘Baby Driver’, seems to have struck a perfect tone.

Internet's Reactions to the Trailer Fans are especially thrilled that the new film remains faithful to Stephen King’s original novel, while still nodding to the cult-favourite 1987 adaptation.

“They’ve managed to keep the sense of joy and humour from the 1987 film while staying faithful to the book (sic),” one fan wrote online. “Edgar Wright just doesn’t miss, so I’m absolutely seated for this one (sic).”

The cast is packed with talent, including Josh Brolin as the show’s ruthless producer, Colman Domingo, Lee Pace, Emilia Jones, and Michael Cera. Praise is already pouring in for Domingo’s eccentric energy, with one viewer commenting, “Not Colman Domingo channeling Stanley Tucci from The Hunger Games. So great to have Edgar Wright back (sic).”

Glen Powell’s rising star power is also drawing attention. “This man has been on a roll since 2020. Whatever part he gets, big or small, he eats (sic),” another fan posted.

Check out some other reactions

Fan reactions to The Running Man trailer.

Scheduled for release by Paramount Pictures on November 7, 2025, ‘The Running Man’ is shaping up to be a bold, bloody, and brilliant addition to the dystopian action genre—with the unmistakable wit and style that only Edgar Wright can deliver.