The Sandman Season 2 Volume 1 Twitter review: Neil Gaiman's show wins audience amid scandal, ‘can’t stop watching…'

The Sandman Season 2 Volume 1 Twitter review: Netflix dropped the first six episodes of The Sandman Season 2 on July 3, marking the return of the acclaimed adaptation based on Neil Gaiman’s iconic comic. The new instalment arrives amid controversy around Gaiman, who continues to face sexual assault allegations from multiple women, which he has denied. Amid the scandal surrounding its creator, the final season has received a good response from the audience.

The Sandman Season 2 Volume 1 Twitter review Taking to X, formerly Twitter, many shared excitement for the upcoming episodes of The Sandman Season 2.

Among them, a user wrote, "Wow! Chapter 11: "Season of Mists" is amazingly stellar. The mood of it impresses me in every sense of the word. What a formidable balance of storytelling. It's been adapted superbly. I'm just hungry for more. I won't stop binge-watching The Sandman Season 2 Volume 1..."

“The Sandman season 2 volume 1 is awesome,” added another.

One more user shared, “Oh god, the Sandman season 2 man… Those first 6 episodes, fu***n* amazing.” “Morpheus may be sad, but, I'm very happy about Part 1 of The Sandman season 2! The way this show manages to be so grand, operatic, epic, with massive stakes, while also being intimate and personal and introspective, nothing short of amazing. And the visuals, sets, music!”

“Watching season 2 of the Sandman now. Into episode 2, and so far it has been so spot on, I am scared to continue watching, afraid what I am going to find out of what I didn’t know,” reviewed someone else.

See posts:

The Sandman Season 2 The Sandman Season 2 stars Tom Sturridge as Dream, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Boyd Holbrook as the Corinthian, and Charles Dance as Roderick Burgess, among others.

Sandman focuses on the story of Dream / Morpheus, the titular Sandman played by Tom Sturridge.

The Sandman Season 2: When will Volume 2 release? Season 2 Volume 2 will be followed by Volume 2 (Episodes 7–11), releasing on July 24. The makers will also release a special bonus episode, which will be out on July 31.