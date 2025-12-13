'The scrutiny, the witch-hunt...': Randeep Hooda lauds Dhurandhar, draws parallels with Savarkar controversy

Actor-filmmaker Randeep Hooda has publicly praised Dhurandhar, the latest high-profile release from Jio Studios and Aditya Dhar Films, calling it a powerful and uncompromising cinematic vision while drawing parallels with the controversy that surrounded his own film Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Hooda shared a detailed post applauding the film’s craft and performances, while also reflecting on the scrutiny and backlash he faced during the making and release of Savarkar.

He wrote, “Absolutely blown away by Dhurandhar. Huge congratulations to @jiostudios @AdityaDharFilms the direction is sharp, the writing powerful, the BGM electric, and the vision unmistakable. Stellar work by Akshaye Khanna, @RanveerOfficial, @ActorMadhavan, @rampalarjun, @duttsanjay, @bolbedibol and the entire cast, each one bringing intensity and depth that stays with you long after (sic).”

Hooda went on to underline how Dhurandhar’s journey reminded him of his own experience with Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, the 2024 biographical drama in which he not only starred as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar but also made his directorial debut.

“Watching its journey reminds me of what we faced during Swatantrya Veer Savarkar , the same scrutiny, the same hurdles, the same witch-hunt. Savarkar and I walked through our storms too. I’m glad to see Aditya emerge stronger and victorious. Well deserved (sic).”

What was the controversy surrounding Savarkar? Released amid intense political and ideological debate, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar sparked controversy even before it hit theatres. The film faced criticism from sections of political parties, historians and activists who accused it of glorifying a polarising historical figure and selectively interpreting Savarkar’s role in India’s freedom struggle.

There were calls for boycotts, protests in certain regions, and demands for disclaimers, placing the film under sustained public and media scrutiny.

Hooda, at the time, had defended the project as a deeply researched portrayal rooted in historical documentation, repeatedly stating that the film was not intended as propaganda but as an exploration of a complex, often misunderstood figure.

Despite the backlash, Savarkar went on to have a respectable theatrical run and was widely discussed for Hooda’s physical transformation and intense performance.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection According to Sacnilk and early estimates, Dhurandhar has continued its strong box-office momentum on Day 9.

After closing its first week with an impressive collection of ₹207.25 crore, the film added ₹32.5 crore on Day 8 (its second Friday), registering a growth of 20.37%. The upward trend sustained on Day 9 (second Saturday), with the film earning an estimated ₹36.5 crore.

This brings Dhurandhar’s total domestic box-office collection to approximately ₹276.25 crore in just nine days.

There is a well enough chance that the film might reach ₹300 crore milestone before the end of this week.