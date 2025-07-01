The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 reunion won’t feature one key cast member; check who

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has become a favourite among fans, especially those following MomTok. After its dramatic Season 2, the show is set to return with its first-ever reunion special on Tuesday, July 1, at 12 AM ET. It's a Hulu original.

The show, which began in September 2024, continues to attract attention for its real-life drama involving Mormon wives and their families. Viewers are eager to see what unfolds in this much-awaited reunion.

In this special episode, the cast will come together to discuss shocking moments, reveal secrets and even share never-before-seen footage. Hosted by Nick Viall, the reunion promises drama, gossip and a big surprise announcement.

The show's reunion will feature Taylor Frankie Paul, Mayci Neeley, Jen Affleck, Mikayla Matthews, Miranda McWhorter, Layla Taylor, Jessi Ngatikaura, and Whitney Leavitt. However, Demi Engemann, known as the villain of Season 2, will not attend the reunion.

Demi Engemann won't attend the reunion Demi explained on Instagram that she had already booked a family trip to Disneyland and couldn’t cancel it. Flights and stays were non-refundable. Although she tried to request a new filming date, it wasn’t possible.

“It was short notice, and the only day they could get the location secured was the day that my entire family and I went to Disneyland. We had already booked all of our flights, and the Airbnb was nonrefundable, or I would’ve moved the trip to be there," PEOPLE quoted Engemann as saying.

"I tried to have production move it to another day, and they couldn’t swing it, sadly," she added.

In a recent interview, Leavitt said that, while Demi Engemann was called the villain, every cast member had their own villain moments in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2.