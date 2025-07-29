The Simpsons, Doc and more shows lined up for September premieres

Los Angeles [US], July 29 (ANI): Popular animated show 'The Simpsons', medical drama 'Doc' and many other releases have been lined up for Fox's fall 2025 slate.

The network is gearing up to bring all of its entertainment premieres in the second slate of September, with no post-NFL premieres or two-hour openers, reported Variety.

The second season of Molly Parker and Felicity Huffman starrer 'Doc' has been slated for release on September 23 at 9 PM, following the premiere of the crime drama 'Murder in a Small Town Season 2.'

For September 24, Rob Lowe's 'The Floor' will be returning with its fourth season, as well as the new game show '99 to Beat'.

Gordon Ramsey's 'Hell's Kitchen' and the military training reality show, 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test' will premiere on September 25.

Fall game shows are set to release on September 15, with 'Celebrity Name That Tune' hosted by Jane Krakowski and 'Celebrity Weakest Link' hosted by Jane Lynch.

Fox has also lined up a heavy list of animated series on September 28, including Season 37 of 'The Simpsons' at 8 PM, 'Universal Basic Guys', 'Krapopolis', and Season 16 of 'Bob's Burgers'.

Besides these titles, Fox also has a series of other shows to premiere in the fall, but the release dates are yet to be confirmed. The slate includes 'Memory of a Killer', 'The Faithful', 'Best Medicine', 'Animal Control', Going Dutch', Grimsburg', 'Extracted', 'Beat Shazam', 'Don't Forget The Lyrics', 'LEGO Masters', 'Fear Factor: The Next Chapter', 'Next Level Chef', 'Next Level Baker', and 'The Masked Singer.'

On the other hand, shows like the 'Family Guy' and 'American Dad!' have been tapped for 2026 premieres, states The Hollywood Reporter.

