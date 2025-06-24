The Smiths member Morrissey cancels Stockholm concert amid exhaustion, accuses industry of betrayal and neglect

Fans of legendary British singer Morrissey were left disheartened this week after the former Smiths frontman abruptly cancelled his Stockholm concert, originally slated for June 23 at the Hovet Arena.

The decision, announced via the artist’s official website Morrissey Central, comes amid an intense touring schedule and, more significantly, a scathing denunciation of the modern music industry.

Morrissey Cancels Stockholm Concert At 66, Morrissey remains a commanding presence on the stage, currently navigating an ambitious tour across the UK and Europe.

However, in his announcement, he pointed not only to severe exhaustion within his team but also to what he described as a deeper, more disillusioning crisis: the total lack of support from the wider music industry.

“We love places like Stockholm, Reykjavik, and Helsinki (sic),” Morrissey wrote, “but we simply cannot go where we are financially defeated by imaginary record labels (sic).”

His message described the cancellation not as a matter of failing interest—indeed, ticket sales were reportedly strong—but as the result of a toxic environment where genuine artistry is left to wither without institutional backing.

He accused major labels, radio stations, and media outlets of turning a blind eye to his work, despite a fiercely loyal global fanbase and a career that helped shape the landscape of British alternative rock.

He wrote, “But there is no financial support from imaginary record labels to get us to such places. In the last seven days we have traveled into six countries, and we are travel-weary beyond belief. We can barely see. We pray to God that someone, somewhere can help us reach Sweden, Norway, Finland, Iceland, Denmark (sic).”

Fan Reactions to Morrissey's Concert Cancellation Morrissey’s words have struck a chord with fans, many of whom voiced their support online, but others have also called him out.

A person wrote on X, It's puzzling seeing him/all of them in the best mood in Cologne and the places after, and then reading this message... Also the ig post about the lack of support of labels... I don't get it? (sic)."

Another user wrote, “He doesn't even care to give a good excuse anymore. And the silly me bought tickets for Montreal concert in September (sic).”