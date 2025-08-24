‘The Sopranos’ actor Jerry Adler dies at 96.

Jerry Adler, best known for his role as Hesh Rabkin in ‘The Sopranos’, has died at the age of 96. His death was confirmed on Saturday through an obituary shared by Riverside Memorial Chapel in New York, though no cause was given.

His friend, Frank J. Reilly, also confirmed the news in a post on X, noting Adler’s impressive late entry into acting: “Not bad for a guy who didn’t start acting until he was 65 [sic].”

Adler was born into a theatrical family—his father managed the renowned Group Theatre, and his uncle was respected actor Jacob Pavlovich Adler.

Adler's life and legacy Before stepping in front of the camera, Jerry had a long and accomplished career behind the scenes on Broadway. He served as stage manager for the original ‘My Fair Lady’ in 1956 and later directed its 1976 revival. His backstage work also included productions like ‘Annie’ and ‘Marlene Dietrich’.

His acting career began in the early 1990s with appearances on shows like ‘Brooklyn Bridge’, ‘Quantum Leap’, and ‘Law & Order’.

However, his most memorable role came in HBO’s ‘The Sopranos’, where he played Hesh Rabkin—a trusted advisor to mafia boss Tony Soprano. Adler appeared in the series across six seasons, portraying a streetwise yet composed figure with deep ties to the criminal underworld.

