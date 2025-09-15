The Studio breaks all-time Emmy record: Full list of 12 awards Seth Rogen's comedy series won

‘The Studio’ made Emmy history Sunday night, becoming the winningest comedy series ever in a season. Seth Rogen's comedy series won 12 trophies so far, eclipsing the record of 11 set last year by "The Bear" and breaking the all-time record for most wins for a comedy series.

Full list of awards Seth Rogen's 'The Studio' won in Emmy 2025: Apple TV+’s The Studio won four Emmys on Sunday night. They included:

1. Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series: Seth Rogen

2. Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series: Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg

3. Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series: Rogen, Goldberg, Frida Perez, Peter Huyck and Alex Gregory

According to Variety, it was the directing win that broke the freshman record at Sunday's Emmy Awards, and tying the all time record for any comedy ever.

The series also claimed nine wins at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys. They include:

1. Production Design (Half-Hour Narrative Program)

2. Music Composition (Series)

3. Music Supervision

4. Editing

5. Visual Effects

6. Best Comedy Guest Actor: Bryan Cranston

7. Contemporary Series (Costume Design)

8. Half-Hour Series (Cinematography)

9. Comedy Series (Casting)

Emmy records It was the third straight year the record was broken. Last year, "The Bear" – whose dramatic presence in the comedy category irked some competitors – broke its own record of 10 set the year before.

"The Studio," with co-creator Rogen starring as the new head of a movie studio, came into the evening the top comedy nominee with 23 and blockbuster buzz for its breakout first season.

Rogen's Apple TV series is both a love letter to the industry, and a searing send-up of its many moral failings.

"I could not wrap my head around this happening," said Rogen after his win for best comedy actor, the first award of the night. “I've never won anything in my life,” he said.

