The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 episode 9 release time: When to watch romantic drama TV series on Amazon Prime Video

The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 Episode 9: Inspired by Jenny Han's bestselling novels, the season 3 of the famous “The Summer I Turned Pretty” web series is nearing is finale and building excitement among its fans.

The last episode of the teen drama of season 3 will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on September 17. The series, which premiered on July 16 this year, comprising 11 episodes has already aired first eight episodes and the stage its set for the most anticipated next episode.

When will ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty 3’ new episode premiere online in India As the gripping tale, with relatable characters, moves closer to its emotional ending, the OTT giant is set to release its episode 9 today at 12:30 PM.

The heartfelt narrative, which explores deeper themes of love and heartbreak releases weekly. It comes with a new twist every Wednesday as new episodes drop exclusively on Prime Video. This implies that episode 10 will drop on September 10.

As the characters face the difficult decisions that come with growing up, The Summer I Turned Pretty 3 continues to keep fans hooked. From light-hearted moments of teenage love and summer vacations to the warmth of friendships, the stage is set for a powerful and emotional conclusion. The caption to the trailer released on August 29, Friday, states, “Anything could happen. The last three episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty begin September 3 only on Prime Video.”

In the trailer, Lola Tung in the character of Isabel "Belly" Conklin can be heard saying, “I had these pillars in my life. Cousins, my family, Taylor, Jer…They made me feel like I was safe, like I was on solid ground. Now they're gone and it's just me."