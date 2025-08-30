The Summer I Turned Pretty: Finale trailer teases last three episodes, new setting and fresh heartbreak

The Summer I Turned Pretty is leaving the beach behind and closing out in Paris. Prime Video released the trailer for the final three episodes on Friday, and it picks up after a dramatic twist - Isabel “Belly” Conklin, played by Lola Tung, ends her relationship with Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin Casalegno). The breakup, which came on what was meant to be their wedding day, follows Conrad Fisher’s (Chris Briney) confession that he still loves her.

Those events set the tone for the last stretch of the series. Belly is shown stepping into a new life overseas, but the Fisher brothers remain impossible to forget. While she explores Paris with new friends, the trailer hints that Conrad isn’t done with her story just yet. It ends with his voice reading from a letter: “Dear Belly…”

A finale that won’t mirror the books The show has largely followed Jenny Han’s bestselling trilogy. But The Hollywood Reporter points out that the last three episodes of the third and final season are expected to veer away from the books, leaving longtime fans unsure of what to expect. That twist in direction has sparked speculation about whether the love triangle will resolve the same way Han’s novels did or if the series will close with an entirely different outcome.

For Lola Tung, who has carried the role since the first season, the conclusion feels right. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the premiere, Tung said she was satisfied with Belly’s ending: “It was really fun to feel like it was a little bit more of a mature journey or she feels more grown up, and you can sort of tell in the decisions that she makes. But it was really fun to film and really fun to see sort of play out.”

New faces join for the final stretch Alongside the core cast, the final Paris chapters will also bring in fresh names. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Corinna Brown, Fernando Cattori, Isaline Prevost Radeff and Jahz Armando will appear in recurring roles, adding new dynamics as the story heads toward its conclusion.

With only three episodes left, fans now know the location but not the emotional destination. Belly may be in Paris, but as the trailer suggests, her past isn’t staying behind.

